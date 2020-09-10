by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2020 at 2:00 AM Coronavirus News
PM Modi Says Need To Maintain Momentum Of COVID-19 Battle To Save Lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on people driven COVID-19 fight and hailed the role played by the Covid warriors in saving lives.

"Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice aDo Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," he once again emphasised.

His remarks came as India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark with a total of 68,35,655 cases and 1,05,526 fatalities till date.


Source: IANS

