PM Modi Says Need To Maintain Momentum Of COVID-19 Battle To Save Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on people driven COVID-19 fight and hailed the role played by the Covid warriors in saving lives.



"Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice aDo Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," he once again emphasised.

‘India's Covid-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus - PM Modi.’

Source: IANS

His remarks came as India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark with a total of 68,35,655 cases and 1,05,526 fatalities till date.