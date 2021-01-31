by Colleen Fleiss on  January 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM Indian Health News
PM Modi Says India's Vaccination Drive Faster Than Any Country
COVID-19 vaccination programme in India is "faster than anywhere in the world" and India in the process has left the US as well as the UK far behind in the exercise, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mentioning that the beginning of this year marks the completion of almost one year of our battle against coronavirus and that India's fight against the pandemic became an example, the Prime Minister said our vaccination programme too is turning out to be exemplary for the world.

"Today, India is undertaking the world's biggest Covid vaccine programme. Do you know what's a matter of more pride? Along with the biggest vaccine programme, we are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world," Modi said while addressing the country in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of this year.


"In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh Corona Warriors, whereas an advanced country such as US took 18 days to get the same done; Britain 36 days!"

The Prime Minister further said the Made-in-India vaccine is, of course, a symbol of India's self-reliance and a symbol of her self-pride.

Citing appreciation received on the vaccination drive, Modi said many Indians have written messages on 'NamoApp' that the vaccine has generated a new self-confidence.

"These days," he said, "I too receive similar messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries."

"You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, thanked India in a tweet...."

"In this vaccination programme, you must have noticed something more. During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world today since it is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. The more India is capable, the more will she serve humanity; correspondingly, the world will benefit more."

India launched its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16 and aims to first inoculate three crore health and frontline workers. While so far only healthcare workers were getting inoculated, now frontline workers will also start getting the doses from the first week of February.

Source: IANS

