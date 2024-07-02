About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
PM Modi Salutes Doctors' Dedication to Health Infrastructure

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 2 2024 12:44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed the NDA government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s health infrastructure. (1 Trusted Source
National Doctors Day Guide

Go to source)
The PM said this while extending greetings on National Doctors Day.

National Doctor's Day: A Tribute to Healing Hands and Caring Hearts
Why do we celebrate National Doctor's Day? To honor the dedication, hard work, and contributions of doctors in maintaining our health and well-being.

National Doctors Day

The PM posted on X, "Greetings on #DoctorsDay. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve."

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda said the doctors continue to inspire people with their expertise and humanitarian spirit and called them saviours.

"Heartiest greetings to all doctors on National Doctors’ Day. It won’t be wrong to say that doctors are truly a reincarnation of God. Countless times, doctors have emerged as life saviors. The world has witnessed the caliber and excellence of Indian doctors and healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. I extend my best wishes to all the doctors, who continue to inspire us with their expertise and humanitarian spirit."

Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases
Given the recent series of pneumonia cases in China, Indian doctors are recommending increased vigilance and enhanced hygiene practices.
The tradition of National Doctors’ Day in India began on this day in 1991 in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Reference:
  1. 2024 National Doctors Day Guide - (https://nationaldoctorsday.org/)
Source-IANS
To Treat or Not to Treat? Can Doctors Refuse Care
Doctor's right to refuse care sparks debate as patient autonomy clashes with medical responsibility.
Surge in Stomach Flu Cases Reported by Delhi Doctors
Children, seniors, and immunocompromised individuals are at an elevated risk of severe complications from stomach flu, including dehydration and malnutrition.

