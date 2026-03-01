PM Modi Rolls Out Free Nationwide HPV Vaccine for Girls Aged 14

Free Human Papillomavirus vaccination for 14-year-old girls launched across India to prevent cervical cancer and ensure equitable access nationwide.
Go to source). The programme was introduced during his visit to Ajmer, marking a major step toward cervical cancer prevention and reinforcing preventive healthcare efforts for women across the nation.
The initiative is designed to enhance women’s health outcomes and forms part of the broader governmental push to advance preventive medical services. By focusing on early immunization, the programme seeks to reduce the future burden of cervical cancer and ensure better long-term health protection for young girls.
Free Vaccination Coverage Across Government Health FacilitiesApproximately 1.15 crore girls are expected to benefit from the programme each year. The vaccine will be administered free of cost at designated government healthcare centers, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs that function as Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Sub-District Hospitals, District Hospitals, and Government Medical Colleges.
Participation in the vaccination drive will remain voluntary, and parental or guardian consent will be required prior to administration. Each vaccination session will be overseen by trained medical officers and supported by skilled healthcare teams.
All designated sites will maintain fully operational cold chain points and have access to round-the-clock government health facilities to manage any rare Adverse Events Following Immunization.
Statement From Prime Minister Narendra ModiIn a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that every effort is being made to ensure the daughters of the country remain healthy and prosperous. He announced that around 11:30 in the morning, the nationwide Human Papillomavirus vaccination campaign would be launched in Ajmer, Rajasthan, with the objective of preventing cervical cancer.
He further shared that during the visit, foundation stones for multiple projects would be laid, several completed projects would be inaugurated, and appointment letters would be handed over to young colleagues.
Infrastructure and Development Projects Worth 16,680 Crore RupeesAlongside the healthcare initiative, multiple development projects in Ajmer valued at over 16,680 crore rupees will be inaugurated and initiated. These projects span urban development, road construction, irrigation systems, drinking water supply, energy generation, and industrial infrastructure.
Major infrastructure works include a four-lane greenfield expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur, a six-lane highway under the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, and an eight-lane carriageway as part of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway. Plans also include laying the foundation for elevated roads, State highways, and large-scale drinking water initiatives.
Youth Empowerment and Public Health Vision Swastha NariIn support of youth empowerment, more than 21,800 appointment letters will be distributed to newly recruited government employees in Rajasthan.
A release from the Press Information Bureau highlighted that the nationwide Human Papillomavirus vaccination drive marks a significant milestone in the country’s public health progress. The initiative aligns with the government’s “Swastha Nari” vision, focusing on prevention, protection, and equity in women’s healthcare services.
