PM Modi Calls Ayurveda & Yoga-based Protocol Commendable for COVID-19 Management

The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga, calling it "commendable" has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against COVID-19 stronger," he tweeted.

‘Harsh Vardhan said that experts and other national research organizations had prepared the protocol for the management of Covid-19 as per the Report & Recommendations of the Interdisciplinary Committee, which will further strengthen our fight against Covid-19.’





Ministry of AYUSH undertook many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in mitigation and management of Covid-19.



The protocol helps State and UT governments plan and incorporate them into the Covid-19 management activities being deployed on the ground.



COVID-19 in India India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus.

The recovery rate is 84.34% in India, which is less than Chile.

The fatality rate has come down to 1.55%. Source: Medindia Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik virtually released the National Clinical Management Protocol.Ministry of AYUSH undertook many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in mitigation and management of Covid-19.The protocol helps State and UT governments plan and incorporate them into the Covid-19 management activities being deployed on the ground.Source: Medindia

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Ayurveda and Yoga are tried for immunity purposes.