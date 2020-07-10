by Colleen Fleiss on  October 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM Coronavirus News
PM Modi Calls Ayurveda & Yoga-based Protocol Commendable for COVID-19 Management
The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga, calling it "commendable" has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against COVID-19 stronger," he tweeted.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Ayurveda and Yoga are tried for immunity purposes.


Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik virtually released the National Clinical Management Protocol.

Ministry of AYUSH undertook many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in mitigation and management of Covid-19.

The protocol helps State and UT governments plan and incorporate them into the Covid-19 management activities being deployed on the ground.

COVID-19 in India
  • India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus.
  • The recovery rate is 84.34% in India, which is less than Chile.
  • The fatality rate has come down to 1.55%.
Source: Medindia

