About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Playing Video Games may be Beneficial for LGBTQ+ Youth

by Dr. Jayashree on May 25, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Font : A-A+

Playing Video Games may be Beneficial for LGBTQ+ Youth

The possible mental health benefits for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults who play video games are examined by the International Partnership for Queer Youth Resilience (INQYR) and led by researchers at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW) and Brock University's Faculty of Education.

"Video games can provide a more immersive experience than other forms of media such as TV shows and movies because players can control characters and make decisions that impact the game or storyline," says Dane Marco Di Cesare, the study's principal co-investigator.

Internet Addiction Disorder

Internet Addiction Disorder


Internet addiction disorder is of 3 types, excessive gaming, sexual preoccupations and email / text messaging.
Advertisement


Life Of LGBTQ Youth Is A Crisis



Research consistently finds that LGBTQ+ youth face discrimination, threats and rejection, particularly offline, that negatively impact their mental health and wellbeing.
Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction

Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction


Positive psychology exercises have significant benefit in increasing mood for those recovering from drug addiction, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Online, however, LGBTQ+ youth engage more in ways that build their resilience and create affirming communities for their peers.

At this present situation, researchers are excited to launch LEVEL UP! to capture the impact of gaming on LGBTQ+ youth given the explosion of video games in the last few years.

In launching the research, LEVEL UP!'s investigators aim to recruit 5,000 LGBTQ+ youth aged 14-29 across Canada, the USA, Mexico, the UK, and Australia. The researchers will also examine how the video game industry creates LGBTQ+ characters and tells LGBTQ+ stories within games.

Video gaming has emerged as an important activity for youth today, with estimates suggesting that 10 percent of gamers over the age of 18 identify as LGBTQ+. In 2021, the global gaming industry saw a 20 percent increase in revenue, surpassing that garnered by sports and movies.

LEVEL UP!'s researchers have also noted an increase in LGBTQ+ representation in video games, with more storylines and characters exploring LGBTQ+ themes and inclusive romance options. Games such as The Last of Us: Part 2, Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Life is Strange 3 are some examples.

Representation Matters



LGBTQ+ youth seeing themselves meaningfully and appropriately represented within video game characters and/or storylines can be affirming and can have a positive impact on their wellbeing.

Positive LGBTQ+ representation in video games is important because, on a fundamental level, it communicates to LGBTQ+ youth that they have a place in our world.

INQYR is an interdisciplinary and multilingual international research partnership designed to understand and support the resilience of LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in an increasingly digitized world. Hosted by the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, it's the first initiative of its kind to be funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Partnership Grant.



Source: Medindia
Syphilis Risk, Mostly Among Gay Men Increased By HIV Treatment

Syphilis Risk, Mostly Among Gay Men Increased By HIV Treatment


Highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) contributes to syphilis by impairing immunity against the bacteria, Treponema pallidum, that causes syphilis.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Hospital Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE