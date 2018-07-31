medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Playing Brain Games Does Not Always Result in Brain Gain: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  July 31, 2018 at 3:59 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Popular myths debunked: Training the brain for one particular game does not give an edge to a person, his performance levels will not necessarily be great in the second game, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Neuropsychologia.
Playing Brain Games Does Not Always Result in Brain Gain: Study
Playing Brain Games Does Not Always Result in Brain Gain: Study

This study, published in the journal Neuropsychologia, set out to test whether hours of 'brain training' in one game could give someone an edge in a second game that uses the same area of the brain. If that result were found, it would lend credence to claims that 'brain-training' apps can improve working memory, which is vital for learning and retain information and in staving off memory loss.

But researchers found such transference simply didn't happen: participants' high scores in the first game (the one they trained on) didn't improve performance in the second game, and were equivalent to scores attained by the 'untrained' control group.

"We hypothesized that if you get really, really good at one test by training for a very long time, maybe then you'll get improvement on tests that are quite similar. Unfortunately, we found no evidence to support that claim," says Bobby Stojanoski, a research scientist in the Owen Lab at Western's world-renowned Brain and Mind Institute and lead author of the paper. "Despite hours of brain training on that one game, participants were no better at the second game than people who tested on the second game, but hadn't trained on the first one."

A groundbreaking 2010 study led by renowned Western neuroscientist Adrian Owen, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging, monitored cognitive performance in 11,000 people who 'brain trained' for six weeks. It found that getting good at brain games doesn't improve working memory or enhance IQ.

Owen is the senior author of the new study, which was supported by BrainsCAN - Western's $66 million Canada First Research Excellence Fund program in cognitive neuroscience. The new study was designed to search for any transference between two specific and similar games, but instead, the results reinforce and extend his previous findings.

Stojanoski concludes, there are other, proven ways to improve memory and brain health: "Sleep better, exercise regularly, eat better, education is great - that's the sort of thing we should be focused on. If you're looking to improve your cognitive self, instead of playing a video game or playing a brain training test for an hour, go for a walk, go for a run, socialize with a friend. These are much better things for you."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Do you Think Brain Games Make You Smarter?

Do you Think Brain Games Make You Smarter?

New study finds no evidence games increase overall cognitive abilities.

Computerized Brain Games may Not Prevent Dementia

Computerized Brain Games may Not Prevent Dementia

There's little evidence that computerized brain games make the user smarter overall or less likely to experience cognitive decline.

Now a New App Called 'ESeniorCare' can Help Seniors Live Better

Now a New App Called 'ESeniorCare' can Help Seniors Live Better

The app empowers and engages seniors by providing a continuity of care allowing health workers to proactively reach out to at-risk seniors when they need help.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...