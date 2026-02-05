REGISTER
Plastic Surgeons Advise Waiting Until 19 for Gender-Related Surgeries

by Nadine on Feb 5 2026 1:45 PM

Plastic surgeons urge delaying gender-related surgeries until age 19, citing limited evidence, mental health uncertainty, and irreversible risks for children and adolescents.

Plastic Surgeons Advise Waiting Until 19 for Gender-Related Surgeries
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons released guidance on Tuesday advising doctors to postpone gender-related breast or chest, genital, and facial surgeries until patients reach at least 19 years of age, pointing to limited proof of clear benefits (1 Trusted Source
Plastic surgeons group now opposes youth gender transition surgeries

Go to source).
The organization, which represents over 11,000 specialists in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, stated that current data does not demonstrate a favorable balance between risks and benefits for gender-related operations in children and adolescents.

It added that certainty around mental health outcomes remains low, while concerns are growing about possible long-term harm and the permanent nature of these procedures in individuals who are still developmentally vulnerable.


Concerns About Long-Term Harm in Adolescents

The association explained that its position aligns with recent policy changes in countries including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Finland, where authorities have shifted toward stricter approaches or limited such interventions for minors to controlled settings.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. praised the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, saying the group was “standing up to the overmedicalization lobby and defending sound science.”


Federal Health Rules Target Coverage of Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

In a separate statement, the American Medical Association said evidence supporting gender-affirming surgical procedures in minors remains inadequate and agreed with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons that these interventions should generally be postponed until adulthood.

In December, the United States Department of Health and Human Services took steps to reduce children’s access to gender-affirming care by proposing regulations that would exclude hospitals providing such care from Medicare and Medicaid programs, while also preventing Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program from covering these services.

Major medical bodies, including the World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American Medical Association, have formally opposed these proposed rules, arguing that they disrupt the patient–physician relationship and disregard established clinical evidence.


Hospital Policies and Rarity of Surgery in Minors

Many pediatric hospitals and gender clinics already require patients to be adults before proceeding with surgery. These procedures are widely viewed as the final stage of gender-affirming care and remain uncommon in those under 18, largely because of their irreversible effects and elevated risk of complications.

Reference:
  1. Plastic surgeons group now opposes youth gender transition surgeries - (https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/02/03/plastic-surgeons-youth-gender-surgeries-guidance/)

Source-Medindia
