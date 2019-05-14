Plastic Pollution Harms the Bacteria That Help Us Breathe

Font : A- A+



Prochlorococcus is the ocean's most abundant photosynthetic bacteria. About 10 percent of the oxygen we breathe comes from it. However, a new study shows that these bacteria are susceptible to plastic pollution.

Plastic Pollution Harms the Bacteria That Help Us Breathe



"We found that exposure to chemicals leaching from plastic pollution interfered with the growth, photosynthesis and oxygen production of Prochlorococcus, the ocean's most abundant photosynthetic bacteria," says lead author and Macquarie University researcher Dr Sasha Tetu. "Now we'd like to explore if plastic pollution is having the same impact on these microbes in the ocean."



‘Prochlorococcus is the ocean's most abundant photosynthetic bacteria. But, when exposed to chemicals leaching from plastic pollution interferes with the growth, photosynthesis and oxygen production.’ Plastic pollution has been estimated to cause more than US$13 billion in economic damage to marine ecosystems each year, and the problem is only getting worse with marine plastic pollution estimated to outweigh fish by 2050.



"This pollution can leach a variety of chemical additives into marine environments, but unlike the threats posed by animals ingesting or getting entangled in plastic debris the threat these leachates pose to marine life has received relatively little attention," says Dr Lisa Moore, a co-author on the paper.



In the first study of its kind, the researchers looked at the effects these chemicals have on the smallest life in our oceans, photosynthetic marine bacteria.



"We looked at a group of tiny, green bacteria called Prochlorococcus which is the most abundant photosynthetic organism on Earth, with a global population of around three octillion (~1027) individuals," says Sasha.



These microbes are heavy lifters when it comes to carbohydrate and oxygen production in the ocean via photosynthesis.



"These tiny microorganisms are critical to the marine food web, contribute to carbon cycling and are thought to be responsible for up to 10 percent of the total global oxygen production," says Lisa, explaining the fundamental importance of these microbes to ocean health. "So one in every ten breaths of oxygen you breathe in is thanks to these little guys, yet almost nothing is known about how marine bacteria, such as Prochlorococcus respond to human pollutants."



In the lab, the team exposed two strains of Prochlorococcus found at different depths in the ocean to chemicals leached from two common plastic products--grey plastic grocery bags (made from high-density polyethylene) and PVC matting.



They found that exposure to these chemicals impaired the growth and function of these microbes--including the amount of oxygen they produce--as well as altering the expression of a large number of their genes.



"Our data shows that plastic pollution may have widespread ecosystem impacts beyond the known effects on macro-organisms, such as seabirds and turtles," says Sasha. "If we truly want to understand the full impact of plastic pollution in the marine environment and find ways to mitigate it, we need to consider its impact on key microbial groups, including photosynthetic microbes."



The study was published in Communications Biology.







Source: Eurekalert says lead author and Macquarie University researcher Dr Sasha Tetu.has been estimated to cause more than US$13 billion in economic damage to marine ecosystems each year, andsays Dr Lisa Moore, a co-author on the paper.In the first study of its kind, the researchers looked at the effects these chemicals have on the smallest life in our oceans, photosynthetic marine bacteria.says Sasha.These microbes are heavy lifters when it comes to carbohydrate and oxygen production in the ocean via photosynthesis.says Lisa, explaining the fundamental importance of these microbes to ocean health.In the lab, the team exposed two strains of Prochlorococcus found at different depths in the ocean to chemicals leached from two common plastic products--grey plastic grocery bags (made from high-density polyethylene) and PVC matting.They found that exposure to these chemicals impaired the growth and function of these microbes--including the amount of oxygen they produce--as well as altering the expression of a large number of their genes.says Sasha.The study was published inSource: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: