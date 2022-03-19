About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Plastic Chemicals in Womb Coughs Up Asthma Risk in School Girls

by Dr Jayashree on March 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Font : A-A+

Plastic Chemicals in Womb Coughs Up Asthma Risk in School Girls

The prenatal exposure to bisphenol A may have negative effects on respiratory health in school-age girls, according to a study published in the journal Environment International.

Bisphenols are chemical substances used in the manufacture of plastics and resins found in many consumer products, such as food cans, reusable bottles, and toys.

Advertisement


The most well-known is bisphenol A (BPA), a known endocrine disruptor used widely in the manufacture of food containers and the interior coatings of such recipients.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) included BPA on its list of substances of "very high concern" in 2017. Since then, some countries have limited its use, leading some manufacturers to replace BPA with other bisphenols.
Advertisement

Since it is known that bisphenols are present in maternal milk and that they can cross the placental barrier, researchers wanted to know whether prenatal exposure to these chemical compounds is associated with respiratory health problems in later years.

They studied urine samples taken during pregnancy from more than 3,000 women from six European countries (Spain, France, Greece, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom) collected between 1999 and 2010 and data on the respiratory health of their offspring collected years later through questionnaires and spirometry.

Analysis of the urine samples revealed a high prevalence of BPA, which was found in 90% of the samples. The other bisphenols studied were less prevalent at the time these samples were collected.

The Netherlands was the only country where a notable presence of other bisphenols was detected among the study participants (bisphenol F in 40% of the samples and bisphenol S in 70%). This finding was probably due to the early switch to replacements for bisphenol A in that country.

The results of this study revealed an association in girls between concentrations of bisphenol A in maternal urine during pregnancy and an increased risk of asthma and wheezing at school age.

These results are in line with those of earlier studies, which have also reported that bisphenol A hurts respiratory health in childhood.

Researchers believe that the effect may be because bisphenols can cross the placental barrier and interfere with the child's respiratory and immune systems during the developmental phase.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter Occupational Asthma 

Recommended Reading
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily ......
Childhood Allergies
Childhood Allergies
Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and ......
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep You Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep You Healthy in Winter
Winter season's health ailments can be tackled by adding natural medicine turmeric to every dish. .....
New Treatment for Asthma and Inflammatory Lung Disease
New Treatment for Asthma and Inflammatory Lung Disease
Activation of a protein that helps control blood glucose levels, plays a vital role in treating ......
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes,...
Asthma
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways t...
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can res...
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the w...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Stay Well This Winter
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing wint...
Tests for Asthma
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested f...
Wheezing
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)