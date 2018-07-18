medindia
Plastic Chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) may Reduce Cognitive Skills

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2018 at 8:43 AM Child Health News
Rat study revealed that prenatal and early exposure to phthalates was linked to smaller medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC). mPFC is the brain region involved in deep and dreamless sleep mechanism. The study was carried out by researchers including Janice Juraska, from the University of Illinois in the US.
They also performed poorly on an attention-switching task than those not exposed to the chemicals early in life.

The findings, published in Journal of Neuroscience, showed that perinatal phthalate exposure resulted in a reduction in neuron number, synapse number, size of the mPFC and a deficit in cognitive flexibility for both male and female adult offspring of these rats.

As the mPFC is crucial for high-level cognitive functions, reduced cognitive flexibility is observed in developmental disorders such as autism.

The results show that perinatal phthalate exposure can have long-term effects on the cortex and behaviour of both male and female rats.

The findings are important as humans may be regularly exposed to a variety of phthalates, which are endocrine-disrupting chemicals, the researchers warned.

Source: IANS

