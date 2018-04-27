medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Plants Provide a New Avenue in Curbing Tumor Growth

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 27, 2018 at 11:47 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has been able to stably express a plant protein in cancer cells, altering the expression of genes that cause tumor growth. The study published in the journal Epigenetics was headed by researchers Teresa Morales Ruiz and Maria Victoria García Ortiz, who have done laboratory work with colon tumor cells and used genomic analyses on a large scale. Plants have provided a new avenue in curbing tumor growth. On this occasion, it doesn't involve miracle species or the like, but rather the results obtained by the University of Cordoba BIO301 research team called "Epigenetics and DNA Repair." This research team is affiliated with the Maimonides Institute of Biomedical Research and is led by Genetics Professor María Teresa Roldán Arjona.
Plants Provide a New Avenue in Curbing Tumor Growth
Plants Provide a New Avenue in Curbing Tumor Growth

According to the authors, this is "a protein which could be used as a tool to erase molecular tags that silence genes. In this way, tumor behavior in cancer cells could be partly reverted." These plant enzymes are the first to act on a biochemical pathway that directly eliminates these tags in the DNA that turns off or silences the genes. The final result is that the DNA is free from those marks. In humans, the same process has not been described, though similar pathways exist. These pathways include more reactions and the marks are erased indirectly. Hence, the key point of this project was "using the activity of these plant enzymes so as to reprogram human cancer DNA."

The results obtained by the University of Cordoba research team open up new options to study gene expression not only in pathologies such as cancer but also in normal situations.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

World's First Total Penis and Scrotum Transplant by Johns Hopkins Surgery Team

World's First Total Penis and Scrotum Transplant by Johns Hopkins Surgery Team

World's first successful total penis and scrotum transplant was performed by a Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team in a young war veteran who sustained injuries in Afghanistan.

Cancer Patients Waiting for a Liver Transplant in the US, Less Likely to Get One

Cancer Patients Waiting for a Liver Transplant in the US, Less Likely to Get One

US study reports dramatic reduction in likelihood of liver transplantation in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

New Transplant Biopsy System More Safer and Effective

New Transplant Biopsy System More Safer and Effective

New transplant biopsy system requires less tissue samples and provides more precise readings.

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

A probe was ordered after the first organ organ harvesting and transplantation through the green corridor by the Goa Health Ministry.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...