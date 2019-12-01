Plant Viruses Detected Using The New MinION Sequencing Technology: Study

With the help of the New MinION Sequencing technology, the plant viruses can now be detected within a few hours, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Scientific Reports.

A new high-throughput, miniature, portable sequencing technique* has been developed in recent years, for human and animal health purposes. It uses mobile laboratories to diagnose viruses such as Ebola or Zika almost instantly, in the field. Diagnosis is both quick and early, which avoids the need to transfer contaminated samples.



‘Using a New MinION Sequencing, the scientists just took a few hours to sequence the entire genome of two single-strand RNA viruses, a macluravirus, and a potyvirus, these viruses were found in diseased yam plant.’ "The technology is characterized by the production of long nucleotide sequences, which makes it possible to sequence the entire viral genome," Philippe Roumagnac, a virologist with CIRAD, explains. CIRAD was one of the first laboratories in the world to test and validate its use in plant virology. "Using a diseased yam plant, it took us just a few hours to sequence the entire genome of two single-strand RNA viruses, a macluravirus, and a potyvirus," his colleague Denis Filloux adds.



Mobile, instant diagnosis of plant viruses, to back up epidemiosurveillance networks



As with human virology, the fact that the technique has now been validated in a plant virology laboratory paves the way for real-time, mobile detection of chronic, seasonal or emerging plant viruses, even in isolated areas. By shortening the time that elapses between sampling and diagnosis, the technology will help epidemiosurveillance networks detect harmful organisms at an earlier stage.



