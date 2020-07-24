by Colleen Fleiss on  July 24, 2020 at 1:09 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Plant Protein-rich Diet Linked to Lower Death Risk
Diet rich in plant protein was found to be linked to lower risk of death from any cause, revealed study published by The BMJ today.

Diets high in protein, particularly protein from plants such as legumes (peas, beans and lentils), whole grains and nuts, have been linked to lower risks of developing diabetes, heart disease and stroke, while regular consumption of red meat and high intake of animal proteins have been linked to several health problems.

But data on the association between different types of proteins and death are conflicting. So researchers based in Iran and the USA set out to measure the potential dose-response relation between intake of total, animal, and plant protein and the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.


They reviewed the results of 32 studies that reported risk estimates for all cause, cardiovascular, and cancer mortality in adults aged 19 or older.

All studies were thoroughly assessed for bias (problems in study design that can influence results).

Mathematical models were then used to compare the effects of the highest versus lowest categories of protein intake, and analyses were done to evaluate the dose-response relations between protein intake and mortality.

During a follow-up period of up to 32 years, 113,039 deaths (16,429 from cardiovascular disease and 22,303 from cancer) occurred among 715,128 participants.

The results show that high intake of total protein was associated with a lower risk of all cause mortality compared with low intake.

Intake of plant protein was associated with an 8% lower risk of all cause mortality and a 12% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality. Intake of animal protein was not significantly associated with risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality.

A dose-response analysis of data from 31 studies also showed that an additional 3% of energy from plant proteins a day was associated with a 5% lower risk of death from all causes.

Possible reasons for the beneficial effects of plant proteins include their association with favourable changes in blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, which might help to lower the risk of conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, say the researchers.

They point to some limitations, such as differences in the way studies assessed diet and the possibility that some effects may have been due to unmeasured (confounding) factors. What's more, as most of the included studies were from Western nations, the findings may not be applicable to other countries.

However, strengths include the large number of participants and deaths, providing a detailed insight into the association between intake of dietary protein and risk of mortality based on the current evidence, they write.

"These findings have important public health implications as intake of plant protein can be increased relatively easily by replacing animal protein and could have a large effect on longevity," say the researchers.

While further studies are required, these findings "strongly support the existing dietary recommendations to increase consumption of plant proteins in the general population," they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Protein Power of Vegan Diet
A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.
READ MORE
Top Ten Protein-Rich Foods
Proteins are absolutely necessary for growth, development and repair of cells. Check out the top protein rich foods in this slideshow.
READ MORE
Animal Proteins More Effective Than Plant Proteins in Building Aging Muscles
Soy and wheat proteins are useful for constructing growing old muscle mass. However, it is not as potent as animal protein, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Isoflavones, in Tofu and Plant Proteins, can Lower Heart Disease Risk
Eating tofu and foods that contain higher amounts of isoflavones is linked to lower risk of heart disease, especially for younger women and postmenopausal women not taking hormones.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDeath Facts