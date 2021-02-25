Plant Protein Protective Against Dementia-Related Death in Older Women

These women had participated in the Women's Health Initiative Study between 1993 and 1998. Participants were asked to complete questionnaires on their diet at the start of the study - how often they ate eggs, poultry, dairy, fish/shellfish, red meat, and plant proteins such as nuts, tofu, peas, and beans.A total of 25,976 deaths occurred (6,993 from cardiovascular disease; 7,516 from cancer; and 2,734 from dementia) during the study period.Researchers divided the participants into groups based on the levels and types of protein reportedly consumed to compare who ate the least and who ate the most of each protein.Findings showed that postmenopausal women with the highest amount of plant protein intake had a 9% lower risk of death from all causes, 12% lower risk from cardiovascular disease, and 21% lower risk of dementia-related death than those with the least consumptions.Higher consumption of processed red meat was associated with a 20% higher risk of dying from dementia. In comparison, higher consumption of unprocessed meat, eggs, and dairy products was associated with a 12%, 24%, and 11% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.Higher consumption of eggs was associated with a 10% higher risk of death due to cancer but was also associated with a 14% lower risk of dementia-related death, while higher poultry consumption was associated with a 15% lower risk.Lead study author Wei Bao suggests that eggs being associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular and cancer death might be related to the way people cook and eat eggs.he adds.Findings also showed that substituting total red meat, eggs, or dairy products with nuts was associated with a 12% to 47% lower risk of death from all causes depending on the type of protein replaced with nuts."It is important to note that dietary proteins are not consumed in isolation, so the interpretation of these findings could be challenging and should be based on consideration of the overall diet, including different cooking methods," said Yangbo Sun, co-author of the study.White, educated, and high-income women were more likely to have diets high in animal protein. They were also more likely to be past smokers, drink more alcohol, be less physically active, have Type 2 diabetes at the start of the study, a family history of heart attacks, and a higher BMI.The authors caution that there are limitations to their study and that findings may not apply to younger women or men.Source: Medindia