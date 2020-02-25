medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Plant-grown Protein Drug can Heal Bone Fracture Faster

by Iswarya on  February 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Orally delivered, shelf-stable prescription grown in lettuce plants could stimulate the growth of bone-building cells and promote bone regeneration, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Biomaterials.
Plant-grown Protein Drug can Heal Bone Fracture Faster
Plant-grown Protein Drug can Heal Bone Fracture Faster

People with diabetes are at a higher risk of fracturing a bone than the general population. And if they do break one, it also takes longer than normal to heal.

Show Full Article


In the March issue of Biomaterials, Henry Daniell, Shuying (Sheri) Yang, and colleagues at Penn's School of Dental Medicine share promising findings from an animal model in which a plant-grown protein drug sped healing of a bone fracture. The work used protein insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1).

"It's amazing how one protein impacted fracture healing," says Daniell, corresponding author on the paper. "The current drug for diabetic patients with a fracture requires repetitive injections and hospital visits, and as a result, patient compliance is low. Here we gave an oral drug once a day and saw healing to be greatly accelerated."

"Fracture healing is a significant health issue, especially for patients with diabetes," says Yang, the paper's co-corresponding author. "They tend to have reduced bone repair and increased fracture risk, presenting a treatment challenge. Delivering this novel human IGF-1 through eating lettuce is effective, easily delivered, and an attractive option for patients. The study provides a new and ideal therapeutic option for diabetic fracture and other musculoskeletal diseases."

The study employed the plant-based drug production platform that Daniell has developed over many years, which entails introducing a protein of interest into plant cells, prompting them to begin expressing that gene in their cells, eventually producing that protein in their leaves which can be harvested and used in an oral therapy.

In this case, the target was a novel IGF-1, a protein important for bone and muscle health. Lower levels of IGF-1 in the blood are known to be associated with an increased risk of breaking a bone.

From earlier work focused on muscular dystrophy conducted with former Penn Dental Medicine faculty member Elizabeth Barton, now at the University of Florida, the researchers believed that a particular form of IGF, a precursor of the protein that includes a separate component known as an e-peptide, was likely to stimulate regeneration better than mature IGF-1 that lacked the peptide. Current IGF1 used in the clinic not only lacks the e-peptide but is also glycosylated, a less active form.

The team used methods that Daniell has refined to highly express the human version of IGF-1 in plant leaves and remove the antibiotic resistance gene that is used to select for plants growing the target protein, crucial steps to get a therapy ready for clinical use. They paired the IGF-1 precursor protein with another protein, CTB, which helps ferry the fused proteins from the digestive tract into the bloodstream.

After growing the transgenic lettuce plants, they freeze-dried and powdered the leaves, confirming the product was shelf-stable for nearly three years.

"Fundamental to all these projects is we want to make the delivery of this drug affordable, comfortable, and possible to do at home," says Daniell. In both mouse and human cells, the researchers showed that the plant-derived drug caused a variety of cell types, including oral-tissue cells and osteoblasts, or bone-building cells, to grow and differentiate, or divide to form a variety of different cell types.

Turning next to investigate the activity of the drug in animal models, the researchers initially showed that feeding mice the plant-based product caused their IGF-1 levels to increase. And finally, in a diabetic mouse model, they discovered that feeding it to animals improved bone volume, density, and area, signs of a more robust healing process.

"We're hoping to find partners to advance this work as there are a lot of people with diabetes who could benefit from a therapy like this," Daniell says.

In future work, the researchers hope to continue developing the plant-growing IGF-1 to move it to the clinic, not only for bone fracture healing but for other musculoskeletal problems as well, including osteoporosis and bone regeneration following cancer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Clavicle Fracture

A clavicle fracture is a fracture of the collarbone that commonly occurs due to accidents or falls.

New Targeted Therapy for Bone Fractures Developed

Novel drug for treating bone fractures has been developed. Following injection, the drug targets the fracture site and accelerates the healing process. This results in a rapid increase in bone density.

How Are Genes And Bone Fracture Risk Related?

A large international collaboration of researchers identified 15 variations in the genome that are related to the risk of suffering bone fractures.

Too Much Vitamin A May Increase Bone Fracture Risk

Excessive vitamin A consumption may reduce bone thickness and increase the risk of bone fractures, reveals a new study.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityFractureFracture of Knee CapInfantile Cortical HyperostosisSignature Drug ToxicityColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurDrugs Banned in IndiaMagical Millets for Your HealthScreening for Osteoporosis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls

Thumb Fractures / Broken Thumb

Long Life: Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet may Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive