Plant Extract can Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Butterfly pea plant is a common sight in many Indian gardens with its charming blue and white flowers. But its appeal doesn't end there. Plant extract of this butterfly pea plant (Clitoria ternatea) has properties that can help in neuroprotection and prevent the progression of Alzheimer's disease as per the study on tackling progression of Alzheimer's disease, at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes due to brain cell death and brain shrinkage. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

‘Plant extract (cyclotides) of the butterfly pea plant has antioxidant properties that can help in neuroprotection and prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The peptide mixtures provide strong evidence for the beneficial value of cyclotides against the amyloid beta aggregate formation.’

"Using a soil-dwelling nematode like C. elegans as a model is valuable as these worms have conserved gene function, short life cycle and are experimentally tractable," says Dr. RadhikaVenkatesan, corresponding author of the study.



Effect of Butterfly Pea Plant on Alzheimer's Disease



The AD neurotoxicity can be induced in worms that are further manifested as paralysis in muscles, chemotaxis defects such as movement deficits towards chemical cues, and oxidative stress.



It was observed that cyclotides protected neurons against the aggregate formation. Worms that fed on cyclotides showed significantly less paralysis than those that did not. Since oxidative stress is a commonly related process in Alzheimer's, the peptide mixtures also displayed antioxidant properties, which further provides strong evidence for the beneficial value of cyclotides.



The study thereby highlights the fact that molecules extracted from the common butterfly pea plant protected neurons against the amyloid beta aggregate formation.



