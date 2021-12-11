About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Plant-Based Gummy Candy for Vegans and Vegetarians

by Hannah Joy on November 12, 2021 at 9:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Plant-Based Gummy Candy for Vegans and Vegetarians

Strawberry-flavored vegan gummy candy has been made with plant-based ingredients and is enriched with vitamins B12 and D3, reveals a new study.

Worldwide, millions of people follow vegan and vegetarian diets for religious, ethical, environmental or economic reasons. While these diets have purported health benefits, they can also lack essential nutrients, such as vitamins B12 and D3, if not well-planned or supplemented correctly.

Advertisement


Now, researchers reporting in ACS Food Science & Technology have packed a strawberry-flavored gummy with these vitamins, formulating it without any animal products so vegans and vegetarians can reach their recommended daily allowances (RDA).

Some essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, are found exclusively in animal products, while others can be obtained from other sources. For example, humans can make vitamin D3 when their skin is exposed to sunlight, but many people aren't outside enough to meet the requirement for this vitamin. Therefore, it is primarily consumed through fish, eggs and organ meats, which are not eaten by vegans and some vegetarians.
Advertisement

To avoid the pitfalls of vitamin deficiencies, people who adhere to plant-based diets often take supplements, but it's been challenging to put both vitamin B12 and vitamin D3 in one pill because of their differing solubilities.

One solution could be to put them into emulsion-filled gels, such as gummy candies. Previous researchers have shown that pectin, a plant-based polysaccharide, can be used as a gelling agent in animal product-free foods.

So, Samantha Pinho and colleagues wanted to see if they could use only plant-based ingredients, such as pectin, to produce a gummy candy enriched with vitamins B12 and D3 that would be acceptable to consumers.

The researchers first made an emulsion, combining citrate buffer, inulin, gum arabic, flaxseed oil and vitamin D3, and separately made the pectin gel, dissolving a type of pectin, calcium chloride and vitamin B12 in a citrate buffer. Then, by rapidly stirring the emulsion into the pectin gel with sugar, the team produced an emulsion-filled gel.

The gel became a reddish gummy material after it dried. To develop this into a suitable food product, the researchers added a natural strawberry flavor and molded the gel into half-inch-wide candies. In sensory tests, 120 untrained panelists gave the gummies high scores for taste, color, aroma and overall acceptability.

About half of the panelists said they would buy the enriched gummy, with another 36% saying they might buy the product. The researchers say their results pave the way to make food products more nutritious.

The authors acknowledge funding from a Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES Foundation) fellowship and The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) fellowships.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< How to Make a Fit Dental Appliance for Sleep Problems?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Teething
Teething
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Plant-Based Alternative Food Consumption Doubled in UK
Plant-Based Alternative Food Consumption Doubled in UK
Plant-based food consumption has doubled in the UK over the last ten years. However, more research ....
Chances for Tumor Threats Post Organ Transplant
Chances for Tumor Threats Post Organ Transplant
Organ transplant patients are vulnerable to develop more than 32 different types of cancer threats ....
First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh
First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh
In Lucknow, the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has successfully performed ...
Chennai Doctors Perform Bilateral Lung Transplant on a 34-year-old Man
Chennai Doctors Perform Bilateral Lung Transplant on a 34-year-old Man
A patient diagnosed with rare interstitial lung disease that caused scarring of lung tissues ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close