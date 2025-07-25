Plant-Based Eggs—Tasty Swap or Just Hype?

Plant-based eggs are gaining ground, and a new study reveals how to win over the hesitant eater.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Consumer Perceptions and Purchase Behavior Towards Plant-Based Eggs: A Vignette Experiment



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Plant-based eggs score high on ethics but need pancakes to win hearts. #medindia #plantbasedeggs #sustainablefood #consumerstudy #ethicaleating ’

Plant-based eggs score high on ethics but need pancakes to win hearts. #medindia #plantbasedeggs #sustainablefood #consumerstudy #ethicaleating ’

Advertisement

Pancakes, Not Scrambles: The Power of Familiar Foods

Advertisement

Not Just About Taste: Ethics & Environment Win Points

Tried It, Liked It: Familiarity Drives Confidence

Price Talks, Presentation Sells

Consumer Perceptions and Purchase Behavior Towards Plant-Based Eggs: A Vignette Experiment - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12111621/?utm_source )