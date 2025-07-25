About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Plant-Based Eggs—Tasty Swap or Just Hype?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 25 2025 3:08 PM

Plant-based eggs are gaining ground, and a new study reveals how to win over the hesitant eater.

As plant-based meats and milks fill grocery shelves, one quiet contender is finally getting the spotlight — plant-based eggs.An egg substitute made entirely from plants has been developed . Vegan burgers and nuggets got people interested, but egg alternatives stayed unnoticed—until now. University of Illinois and Purdue University dives deep into what makes people say yes to vegan eggs. Their findings may just reshape how these products are marketed, served, and accepted by everyday consumers(1 Trusted Source
Consumer Perceptions and Purchase Behavior Towards Plant-Based Eggs: A Vignette Experiment

Go to source).

Pancakes, Not Scrambles: The Power of Familiar Foods

One key finding? Consumers were more open to plant-based eggs when they were used in something familiar, like pancakes, instead of as scrambled eggs. Why? People feel more comfortable when they’re not forced to confront a new texture or flavor head-on. Blending plant-based eggs into dishes they already know is a smart, low-pressure way to encourage trial.


Not Just About Taste: Ethics & Environment Win Points

Traditional eggs taste and look better. However, plant-based eggs win when it comes to the environment and animal welfare. These ethical concerns are becoming major decision-makers for many consumers. It shows a shift in food culture — people don’t just eat with their mouths anymore, they eat with their values too.


Tried It, Liked It: Familiarity Drives Confidence

People who had previously tried plant-based eggs were far more likely to buy them again. Positive experiences break down mental barriers. It’s a strong reminder that exposure matters — the first bite is half the battle. And when it goes well, it opens the door for future acceptance.


Price Talks, Presentation Sells

Price and product presentation play a big role. Consumers were more likely to choose vegan eggs when they were offered at a lower price and served as part of a dish. The takeaway? Keep it affordable, make it familiar, and let the product speak softly through the meal — not loudly on its own.

Reference:
  1. Consumer Perceptions and Purchase Behavior Towards Plant-Based Eggs: A Vignette Experiment - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12111621/?utm_source )


Source-University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences


