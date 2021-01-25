Placental Function Can Predict Future Diseases In Children

The lead author of the study Madeline Rose Keleher, PhD, of the Colorado School of Public Health's LEAD Center (Lifecourse, Epidemiology of Adiposity & Diabetes) have discovered more about the placenta's role in the future health of a child.Jansson said that they were the first to discover the association between placental function and blood pressure, triglyceride and body fat levels in children between the ages of 4-6 years old. These markers can indicate the risks for future heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.The researchers used the Healthy Start longitudinal pre-birth study in which 1,410 healthy pregnant women were enrolled during 2010-2014. The age of the children was between 4-6 years old.The study followed the kids for one year, then four to six years and will continue following them till they are eight to ten years old.The main function of the placenta is that it nourishes the fetus and protects it against the mother's immune system. It also helps to maintain a healthy intrauterine environment. Certain changes in the placenta like inflammation or insulin signaling can be a marker for the disease later in life.It was observed thatSome other proteins in the placenta were shown to have an association with increased fat tissue on the arms and thighs of children.All of these observations revealed a novel link between placental function and long-term metabolic outcomes. According to Jansson, if the placenta does not function properly during pregnancy, the doctors may be able to intervene. Jansson said,These findings can help to develop a kind of personalized medicine that begins before birth.Keleher said,Source: Medindia