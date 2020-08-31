Placenta can Indicate Opioid Use Disorder During Pregnancy

Rosenfeld said.Previous studies examining these effects have used human cell cultures, but this is one of the first studies to use an animal model to examine how developmental exposure to these drugs affect the conceptus.In the study, Rosenfeld and her colleagues focused on how a mother's use of oxycodone during her pregnancy can affect a mouse's placenta. Mouse and human placentas are similar in many ways, including having placenta-specific cells in direct contact with a mother's blood.They found the use of this drug during pregnancy can negatively affect the placenta's structure, such as reducing and killing cells that produce by-products needed for normal brain development. In addition, Rosenfeld said their findings show specific differences in genetic expressions between female and male placentas in response to maternal oxycodone exposure.Rosenfeld said.