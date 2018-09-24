medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Place Where Older People Live Before Hospitalization may Influence Readmission Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 24, 2018 at 4:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Place where people live before hospitalization may influence discharge planning and reducing hospital-readmission risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal CMAJ.
Place Where Older People Live Before Hospitalization may Influence Readmission Risk
Place Where Older People Live Before Hospitalization may Influence Readmission Risk

Forty percent of older adults who leave the hospital are discharged to home care or a long-term care facility, which, combined with where they lived before hospitalization, affects their risk of readmission.

These data are important for both healthcare professionals and policy-makers to improve discharge planning for patients and to reduce readmissions.

"The information from this study will contribute to a better understanding of the extent to which complicated transitions to and from hospital influence readmission among older adults, which is essential for system planning, performance measurement, and the targeting and testing of interventions to improve transitions and reduce readmissions," writes Dr. Andrea Gruneir, Department of Family Medicine, University of Alberta and ICES, with coauthors.

While most research on readmissions focuses on people who are admitted to hospital from the community and who return to the community, this study considers a large number of older adults with more complex pathways across the system.

The large study of 701,527 hospitalized adults over age 65 in Ontario found that 31.5 percent of people were discharged to home care and 9.5 percent to long-term care, with 3 percent newly admitted to long-term care. More than half (53.5%) were women, and 40 percent had five or more chronic conditions. Almost every patient (98%) had visited a doctor at least once during the year before hospital admission, 331,168 (47%) had visited the emergency department, and 72,536 (10%) had been admitted.

The authors state that the study "shows that fundamental shortcomings in the health system's ability to meet older adults' needs, particularly those with dementia, manifest as frequent use of acute care, including readmissions, prolonged hospital stays with extended alternate levels of care periods and 'non-acute' reasons for hospital admission."

People who were discharged with home care were the most likely to be readmitted, and when readmitted, 19 percent were there for two or more weeks, and nearly 20 percent were designated as the alternate level of care (ALC), the longest of any group in the study. Conversely, people who were discharged to long-term care (as a new admission) were the least likely to be readmitted, but their first hospital stay was most often for dementia.

More than 80 percent were in the hospital for two or more weeks and were designated as ALC, which means they no longer need acute hospital care but can't be discharged at the appropriate level of care required is not available in another setting.

"By contextualizing hospitalization within these care settings, our findings suggest an approach to understanding readmissions as a signal of the health system's preparedness for the aging population," the authors conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

TAVR Associated With Shorter Hospital Stay

TAVR Associated With Shorter Hospital Stay

Patients who underwent TAVR had a significantly shorter length of stay and were significantly less likely to be transferred to a skilling nursing facility compared to patients who underwent SAVR.

Mobile App Reduces Hospital Readmission of Heart Attack Patients

Mobile App Reduces Hospital Readmission of Heart Attack Patients

A new mobile app Corrie has been developed to reduce hospital readmission of heart attack patients. It helps patients to keep track of medications, appointments and life style changes after a heart attack.

New Way to reduce Hospital Readmission

New Way to reduce Hospital Readmission

Patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who non-adhere to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy are at an with an increased risk of 30-day hospital and cardiovascular readmission.

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Dementia Linked to Early Hospital Readmission

Older adults with dementia do poorly during hospital stays compared to older adults without dementia. Dementia ups risk of 30-day readmission to the hospital after discharge.

Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies

Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS) a joint venture of Murugappa Group & Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance offers a wide range of health insurance policies.

More News on:

Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Take the quiz on Rabies and test your knowledge about this infection that can affect the brain ...

 Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive