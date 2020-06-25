Pioneering Single Process can Help Remove Pollutants from Wastewater

‘New process could safeguard the water quality, environment, and health. ’

"It was thought that pharmaceuticals were degraded during the treatment process, but research has shown this isn't the case. And of course, this becomes a problem as the treated wastewater is released into watercourses such as rivers and streams, while 80% of treated sludge is also recycled back onto agricultural land as fertilizer and potentially onto future food crops."There have been global reports of the adverse effects of pharmaceuticals on the animal kingdom. Diclofenac, for example, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, has caused multiple species of vulture in Asia to become critically endangered, while the Indian long-billed vulture and red-headed vulture populations have decreased by 97-99%. The female contraceptive pill has caused the feminization of male fish, which has caused populations to decrease rapidly over two years. There are also concerns that that sludge used in agriculture could impact on human health too.The team has pioneered one process that uses a sample preparation method, called QuEChERS, with mass spectrometric detection. Using this process, they were able to detect, extract and quantify a range of pharmaceutical compounds and personal care products from a variety of sources, such as wastewater sludge, where previously multiple extraction methods were needed, making it more efficient in time and resources needed.The researchers could then get a clearer picture of the factors controlling how antimicrobial resistance develops and spreads in the community, and this knowledge has the potential to help safeguard water quality, the environment and health.The results will now help to inform the Chemical Investigation Programme, which is a British research initiative that contributes to the European Union Directive for environmental management. With enough research and data, changes can be made to the wastewater treatment process to ensure these everyday pollutants are degraded or removed to prevent any further impact on the wider environment and ensure human health remains unaffected.Co-author, Dr. Claire Desbrow from Biotage, said: "The newly developed method fits perfectly with our portfolio of sample preparation products. Being able to clean up complex human, food, or environmental samples fast and efficiently will be of benefit to not only researchers but also to industrial, environmental, and regulatory laboratories across the globe."Source: Eurekalert