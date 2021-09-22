Pioneering EEG Test Leaps Early Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Advertisement

The study team utilized a new method to passively measure the brain activity of the patients by looking at a series of flashing images on a computer over two minutes, whilst their brain waves are measured using an EEG cap.It was found that thisMoreover, it is also cheap, portable, and relies on pre-existing technology.Presently, the Alzheimer's diagnosis is predominantly done using a combination of subjective and objective reports of cognitive decline. However, by knowing more about people's disease at an earlier stage drugs can be prescribed earlier when they may be more effective.The Fastball EEG technology is so passive that the person assessed has to do nothing but simply watch a screen of flashing images with their brain activity being measured simultaneously.The study team future anticipates that theThis forms a great leap as a viable clinical tool for early AD diagnosis.says Lead researcher and cognitive neuroscientist Dr. George Stothart of the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath.Source: Medindia