Pine Nut Shells Increase Physical Endurance

by Iswarya on  June 7, 2019 at 3:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Shell of pine nuts increases physical endurance of the human body, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre.
For several decades, the number of chronicle diseases has been growing. The main reason for this is the imbalanced diet.

Biologists and chemists study natural foods concerning the fact that it can help strengthen health and prevent numerous diseases. They have designed a new concept, which is "functional food products".

Wild growing raw materials are the prospective sources of biologically active compounds. The Russian Federation has one of the biggest reserves of raw materials. The Eastern Siberia has endless cedar forests that cover territories of the Tyva Republic, Krasnoyarsk Region, Altai Region and the Republic of Buryatia, which is 18 million hectares. Annually, more than 1 million tons of pine nuts are harvested in Siberia.

Olga Babich, Svetlana Noskova and Stanislav Sukhikh, the researchers of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, together with their colleagues from Kemerovo State University have studied the processed product of pine nut shells.

The carbohydrate-mineral complex is rich in fibers and vitamins. The researchers have also discovered that it is non-toxic and increases physical endurance, which is why it is recommended as a sports nutrition product.

Lately, the authoritative scientific journal Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre have published the article under the title "Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre."

According to the article, dietary fibers are necessary for the health of the digestive system. They have a positive effect on blood vessels and lower blood sugar level.

Source: Eurekalert

