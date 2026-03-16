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Phytochemicals Vs. Parasites: A New Era in Amoebiasis Treatment

by Manjubashini on Mar 16 2026 10:52 AM
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Phytochemicals like flavonoids and terpenoids from medicinal plant Asteraceae may offer a natural alternative to current amoebiasis treatment.

Phytochemicals Vs. Parasites: A New Era in Amoebiasis Treatment
Medicinal plants like Asteraceae and Zingiberaceae contain potent phytochemicals, specifically flavonoids and terpenoids, that effectively combat the parasite in lab settings, signaling a shift toward more natural, sustainable amoebiasis care.
The findings were based on a systematic review of 70 studies, published in Future Integrative Medicine. The research offers a fresh perspective on managing amoebic dysentery, a condition where the microscopic parasite Entamoeba histolytica develops resistance to standard drugs.(1 Trusted Source
A Systematic Review of Medicinal Plants with Anti-Entamoeba histolytica Activity: Phytochemistry, Efficacy, and Clinical Potential

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Scientists are harnessing the natural healing power of medicinal plants to find a solution. Amoebiasis is a common intestinal infection caused by the microscopic parasite Entamoeba histolytica.

While it primarily targets the large intestine, causing diarrhea and stomach pain, it can occasionally spread to the liver. Often called ‘traveler’s diarrhea,’ it is most prevalent in areas with limited sanitation, though it can affect anyone regardless of age or gender.


Quiz on Diarrhea
Quiz on Diarrhea
Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death among children below 5 years of age.Test your knowledge on this potentially fatal but easily preventable and treatable condition by taking this ...

What is Amoebic Dysentery (Amoebiasis) and How Does it Spread?

Amoebiasis, or amoebic dysentery, is a gastrointestinal disorder caused by the parasite Entamoeba histolytica. The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, North and South America, leading to several deaths annually.

Reported adverse effects associated with the current first-line treatment for amoebiasis, coupled with the evolution of resistance to it, call for the need to search for plant-based alternatives.

This study systematically reviews medicinal plants with activity against Entamoeba histolytica.


Amoebic Dysentery/Amoebiasis-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-Prevention-FAQs
Amoebic Dysentery/Amoebiasis-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-Prevention-FAQs
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

A PRISMA-Guided Analysis for Systematic Review of Anti-Amoebic Plants

The PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines were followed to retrieve scholarly literature.

The study reviewed 70 articles from 7 popular databases: Google Scholar, PubMed, ScienceDirect, Booksc.org, Emerald, Scopus, and MEDLINE, highlighting several plants with anti-amoebic properties.


Intestinal Parasite Infection - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Intestinal Parasite Infection - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Protozoa and helminths (intestinal worms) are the commonest intestinal parasites that enter the GI tract by ingestion of contaminated food and water.

Which Plant Parts Are Most Effective Against Entamoeba histolytica?

The primary parts of the plant used in the treatment of Entamoeba histolytica were:
  • Leaves (61%)
  • Rhizomes (13%)
  • Roots (8%)
  • Seeds (8%)
  • Stems (4%)
  • Fruits (4%)
The families Asteraceae (18%) and Zingiberaceae (18%) contain most plants that are effective against Entamoeba histolytica.

These medicinal plants families are rich in phytochemicals such as terpenoids and flavonoids that have anti-entamoeba histolytica activity. Maceration is the most commonly used extraction method.


Gastroenteritis / Stomach Flu - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Prevention
Gastroenteritis / Stomach Flu - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Prevention
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.

Medicinal Plants as a Promising Source for New Amoebiasis Treatments

The results suggest that plants are a promising source of new agents to combat amoebiasis caused by Entamoeba histolytica.

The most frequently used plant parts were leaves (61%), and the maceration method was the most common extraction technique due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

The majority of studies were limited to in vitro models, with only one plant (Adenophyllum aurantium) tested in vivo. Further research is needed to establish their mechanisms of action, toxicities, and clinical potential.

Reference:
  1. A Systematic Review of Medicinal Plants with Anti-Entamoeba histolytica Activity: Phytochemistry, Efficacy, and Clinical Potential - (https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2835-6357/FIM-2025-00019)


Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Is it possible to combat #amoebicdysentery naturally? New phytochemistry research reveals how medicinal plants rich in #flavonoids and #terpenoids beat Entamoeba histolytica and amoebiasis infections. #amoebiasis #phytochemistry #medicinalplants #asteraceae #zingiberaceae #gastroenterology

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