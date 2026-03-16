Phytochemicals Vs. Parasites: A New Era in Amoebiasis Treatment

Phytochemicals like flavonoids and terpenoids from medicinal plant Asteraceae may offer a natural alternative to current amoebiasis treatment.
Medicinal plants like Asteraceae and Zingiberaceae contain potent phytochemicals, specifically flavonoids and terpenoids, that effectively combat the parasite in lab settings, signaling a shift toward more natural, sustainable amoebiasis care. The findings were based on a systematic review of 70 studies, published in Future Integrative Medicine. The research offers a fresh perspective on managing amoebic dysentery, a condition where the microscopic parasite Entamoeba histolytica develops resistance to standard drugs.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Systematic Review of Medicinal Plants with Anti-Entamoeba histolytica Activity: Phytochemistry, Efficacy, and Clinical Potential
Go to source)
Scientists are harnessing the natural healing power of medicinal plants to find a solution. Amoebiasis is a common intestinal infection caused by the microscopic parasite Entamoeba histolytica.
While it primarily targets the large intestine, causing diarrhea and stomach pain, it can occasionally spread to the liver. Often called ‘traveler’s diarrhea,’ it is most prevalent in areas with limited sanitation, though it can affect anyone regardless of age or gender.
What is Amoebic Dysentery (Amoebiasis) and How Does it Spread?Amoebiasis, or amoebic dysentery, is a gastrointestinal disorder caused by the parasite Entamoeba histolytica. The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, North and South America, leading to several deaths annually.
Reported adverse effects associated with the current first-line treatment for amoebiasis, coupled with the evolution of resistance to it, call for the need to search for plant-based alternatives.
This study systematically reviews medicinal plants with activity against Entamoeba histolytica.
A PRISMA-Guided Analysis for Systematic Review of Anti-Amoebic PlantsThe PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines were followed to retrieve scholarly literature.
The study reviewed 70 articles from 7 popular databases: Google Scholar, PubMed, ScienceDirect, Booksc.org, Emerald, Scopus, and MEDLINE, highlighting several plants with anti-amoebic properties.
Which Plant Parts Are Most Effective Against Entamoeba histolytica?The primary parts of the plant used in the treatment of Entamoeba histolytica were:
- Leaves (61%)
- Rhizomes (13%)
- Roots (8%)
- Seeds (8%)
- Stems (4%)
- Fruits (4%)
These medicinal plants families are rich in phytochemicals such as terpenoids and flavonoids that have anti-entamoeba histolytica activity. Maceration is the most commonly used extraction method.
Medicinal Plants as a Promising Source for New Amoebiasis TreatmentsThe results suggest that plants are a promising source of new agents to combat amoebiasis caused by Entamoeba histolytica.
The most frequently used plant parts were leaves (61%), and the maceration method was the most common extraction technique due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.
The majority of studies were limited to in vitro models, with only one plant (Adenophyllum aurantium) tested in vivo. Further research is needed to establish their mechanisms of action, toxicities, and clinical potential.
Reference:
- A Systematic Review of Medicinal Plants with Anti-Entamoeba histolytica Activity: Phytochemistry, Efficacy, and Clinical Potential - (https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2835-6357/FIM-2025-00019)
Source-Eurekalert