Physicians Urge Hepatitis C Screening for Adults of All Ages, Says Study

According to Graham and colleagues, advances in HCV treatment in the last decade combined with the ongoing opioid epidemic mean that universal HCV screening is more cost effective and more necessary than ever before.
‘A risk factor for liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection is linked to the deaths of more U.S. patients than the next 60 infectious disease combined – including HIV and tuberculosis.’
Screening efforts previously targeted people born between 1945 and 1965 - baby boomers who once comprised 75 percent of all HCV cases in the United States. BIDMC was one of the first adopters of baby boomer screening in April 2013. Graham considers this a successful, but now out-of-date, first step in widespread screening.
HCV infection rates have risen 133 percent since 2004, with the most dramatic increases within the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups. Because HCV can be transmitted to unborn babies, screening women of childbearing age becomes a critical part of prenatal care.
New drugs with fewer side effects and higher rates of success mean patients who embark on treatment now have a 99 percent of success (cure) after 8 to 12 weeks of treatment - up from less than 50 percent in the previous decade.
The expansion to universal screening is strongly endorsed by Michael Curry, MD, Medical Director of the Liver Transplantation Program at BIDMC. Curry notes that, anecdotally, about one third of injection drug users are infected with HCV. When diagnosed early and treated early, the incidence of cirrhosis, liver cancer and the need for liver transplants decrease.
Source: Newswise