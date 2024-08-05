About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Physical Health Meets Mental Health

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 5 2024 11:59 PM

Physical Health Meets Mental Health
Physical activity and proper nutrition can match the effectiveness of psychological treatments for depression as per a study, published in The Lancet Regional Health ().
Treating depression with exercise and a proper diet could also prove to be a cost-effective method for the mental health condition that ranks among the top 25 causes of global disease burden.

The study proved that diet and physical exercise have "the potential to provide mental health care with no lesser effects than cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) -- a type of talk therapy -- with psychologists".

It also showed that results can be achieved remotely, via online video conferencing, while eliminating the need for in-person treatment. This may prove helpful to people from remote areas.

The team based the study on 182 adults who suffered depression between May 2021 and April 2022. Participants were divided into two groups for six 90-minute sessions over eight weeks using group-based, online video conferencing.

Natural Approaches to Depression

One followed lifestyle therapy (with nutrition, and physical activity) with a dietitian and exercise physiologist while the other had psychotherapy (CBT) with psychologists. Both methods were found to be equally effective in lowering symptoms of depression, the results showed.

"Remote-delivered lifestyle therapy was non-inferior to psychotherapy with respect to clinical and cost outcomes," revealed the findings led by researchers from the universities of Monash, James Cook, and Deakin in Australia.

The researchers stressed the need to replicate the study on a larger scale "to increase access to allied health professionals who, with adequate training and guidelines, can deliver mental healthcare at a comparable cost to psychologists".

Source-IANS
