Physical Activity May Prevent Death

Increased physical activity may help prevent estimated number of deaths among US adults as per a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine . The potential health benefit of physical activity has been documented by various studies. Hence, the present study aimed to analyze the manageable amount of physical activity (using accelerometer) and its association with mortality rates among 4840 adults aged 40 to 85 years or older..

‘Number of deaths could be prevented among adults aged 40 to 85 years with increased physical activity.’

These findings may help implement evidence-based strategies for improving physical activity for adults and thereby reduce deaths in the US.



Source: Medindia

Advertisement

It was found that aThis states that nearlyif US adults aged 40 to 85 years or older increased their exercise by at least, 10 minutes per day .