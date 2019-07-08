medindia

Philippines Declares National Dengue Epidemic as Deaths Surge

by Iswarya on  August 7, 2019 at 9:08 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dengue cases and deaths continue to surge in the Philippines, prompting the health department to declare the country's dengue outbreak a national epidemic.
Philippines Declares National Dengue Epidemic as Deaths Surge
Philippines Declares National Dengue Epidemic as Deaths Surge

At least 146,000 cases were recorded from January to July 20, a 98 per cent increase on the same period last year, according to the Health Department.

Show Full Article


The epidemic has been declared so that officials can identify areas in need of emergency attention, the BBC reported.

"It is important that a national epidemic be declared in these areas to identify where a localized response is needed, and to enable the local government units to use their Quick Response Fund to address the epidemic situation," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

The Philippines declared an initial "national dengue alert" in July. The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fears over a dengue vaccine led to a big drop in immunization rates in the Philippines for preventable diseases, officials warned in 2018.

Concerns were triggered over Dengvaxia, the world's first vaccine against dengue, after 14 children died out of more than 800,000 inoculated in 2016-17, the report said.

Sanofi, the French developer of the vaccine, and local experts, however, said there was no evidence linking the 14 deaths to the drug.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

What's New on Medindia

Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

'Bone in a Dish' Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive