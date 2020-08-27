Phase II Trial of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Begins

The Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, began on Wednesday. The first dose was given to two males, aged 28 and 48, in Pune's Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital. Empowering Better Health Manage Your Diabetes Manage Your Hypertension Manage Your Kidney Health Manage Your Sex Life Health Tips "Two volunteers were given 0.5 ml of the vaccine, observed for half an hour to see if they get any local site reaction or systemic reaction. After half an hour, they were sent home and given an emergency helpline number. They will be observed for seven days," Medical Director of the medical college Dr Sanjay Lalwani told IANS. ‘The Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, began on Wednesday with 2 males receiving the first dose of the vaccine in Pune. 100 volunteers across India will participate in the Phase II trials. ’Read More.. "We received the vaccine yesterday and got clearance from the Serum Institute to start enrolling the volunteers. Five volunteers were called, and a RT-PCR test was performed to screen for antibodies. Three tested antibody positive with no history of COVID-19. They might have been asymptomatic carriers," he added. Twenty five volunteers will be given the dosage in the coming days. A total of 100 volunteers will be enrolled throughout India. "If the data of all the 100 shows fine, the government will give clearance for phase III on 1,500. It will see the immunogenicity to see how good antibodies are produced and safety of the vaccine. Once the data is compiled by DGCI, the vaccine will get clearance," said Lalwani. The vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. The Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to produce doses of the vaccine in India. The trials will be conducted on 1,600 participants across the country. Source: IANS << Helpline for Mental Health Issues Synthetic Coating for GI Tract Helps Deliver Drugs >> Recommended Reading D614G-Dominant Mutated Strain of SARS-CoV-2 D614G is a mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. It is believed to be 10 times more infectious than the original strain. D614G was recently detected in Malaysia. READ MORE COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches Almost 200 Among Doctors in India Healthcare workers around the world are at an increased risk of developing COVID-19. In India, the number of doctors who have died of COVID-19 rises to 196. READ MORE Efficiency of Different Masks in Protecting People Against COVID-19 Efficiency of 14 different face masks and covering in preventing the spread of viral droplets, were evaluated by a group of researchers. They used a simple, cost-effective method. READ MORE COVID-19 Patients Need Pulse Oximeters for Home Treatment Pulse oximeters are crucial for COVID-19 patients at home. These devices are simple and help detect pulse rate and oxygen saturation level to seek immediate medical help when required. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Placebo Effects: Rare Insights Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’. READ MORE Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines. READ MORE Vaccination for Children Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects More News on: Placebo Effects: Rare InsightsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake