by Hannah Joy on  August 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pfizer's Third Covid Shot Has Similar Side Effects as Second Covid Vaccine
Israel people who received Pfizer's third shot of vaccine against Covid-19 were found to experience similar or fewer side effects than their second dose, reveals a survey.

After being one of the first countries to fully inoculate more than 60 percent of adults, Israel, on July 12, started offering the third dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for adults aged above 60.

The country has administered a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people, Clalit Health Services -- a state-mandated health service organization -- said on Sunday. The survey included about 4,500 people of these, the Jerusalem Post reported.


Nearly 88 percent of the survey respondents said they felt "similar" or "better" compared to how they felt in the days following receiving the second vaccine.

More than 30 percent reported one or more side effects, 24 percent reported pain at the site of injection, 6 percent swelling in the injection area and 1 percent swelling in the armpit, the report said.

Nearly 15 percent experienced at least one systemic side effect. People also reported fatigue (9 percent), feeling generally unwell (6.1 percent), headaches and muscle pain (4.3 percent), joint pain (2.1 percent). Few also reported fever, rashes, difficulty breathing and irregular heartbeat or chest pains.

"Although we do not yet have long-term research on the efficacy and safety of the third dose," Professor Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer, was quoted as saying.

"These findings continue to point to the benefit of immunization now, in addition to careful behaviour by older adults and avoiding gatherings in closed spaces during these weeks," Balicer added.

At the same time, 14 people out of more than 400,000 who were vaccinated with a third shot were infected with coronavirus, the Post said. Among them two who were hospitalized -- one in mild condition and the other in moderate condition, according to the Health Ministry.

The individuals were infected seven or more days after receiving the vaccine. The majority were over age 60, but three were under 60 and had received a third dose because they were immunosuppressed.

Israel is trying to halt a new outbreak of the Delta variant and has also launched a campaign calling teenagers over 12 years old to get vaccinated. The country has also signed a deal with the US drug maker Pfizer to receive a new batch of Covid-19 vaccines in August.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Study Says Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Do Not Lower Sperm Counts
A new research has claimed that taking Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine injections do not decrease sperm counts in men.
READ MORE
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine is 94% Effective
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine showed 94 percent efficacy. Vaccine effectiveness after the second dose was 94% for symptomatic Covid-19, 92% for documented infection, 87% for hospitalization and 92% for severe Covid-19.
READ MORE
Pfizer COVID Vaccine Approved For Australians Aged 12-15
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children aged 12 to 15 years. It makes it the first coronavirus vaccine approved for individuals younger than 16 in Australia.
READ MORE
Efficacy of Pfizer Vaccine Tested
Experts tested the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. It showed a three-fold decrease when compared to the efficacy against the original strain.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome