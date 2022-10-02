About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Pfizer's Oral COVID Drug Paxlovid Approved

by Colleen Fleiss on February 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM
The Health Ministry in Japan has approved the use of Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 medication produced by Pfizer Inc.

The approval came after a ministry panel passed the drug's use on the same day, amid surging infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.

The pill called Paxlovid, a combination of two antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, will be the second oral drug available in Japan to treat mild Covid-19 symptoms.

The Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare is expected to approve the fast-tracking of Paxlovid soon.

Following the approval, the Japanese government plans to initially secure enough doses for 40,000 people.

The country has already agreed with the Japanese branch of the US pharmaceutical giant to acquire enough doses for 2 million people within the year.

Source: IANS
