Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shot Recipients to Watch for Enlarged Heart

Benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis (enlarged heart), says the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.



The US government still recommend COVID-19 shots for everyone 12 years of age and older, but with a new warning to watch for symptoms of an enlarged heart, as it is reported by a fraction of people receiving the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

‘Recipients of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots should watch for chest pain; shortness of breath; feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart" and to seek medical care if any of the symptoms occur.’









"The known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis [enlarged heart]. Also, most patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better," the CDC said in a press release on Wednesday.