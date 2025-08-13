Pfizer Launches Single-Dose PCV20 Pneumococcal Vaccine

Pfizer introduces PCV20 in India, a single-dose vaccine protecting adults against 20 pneumococcal disease-causing serotypes.

Pfizer launches single-shot Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine for adults in India



Why PCV20 Matters? 1. Broad-Spectrum

Targets a wide range of protection for about 20 distinct pneumococcal serotypes in both invasive and non-invasive disease prevention.

2. Cutting-Edge Conjugate Technology

Conjugating a weak antigen with a strong protein carrier enhances the T-cell-dependent immune response, resulting in stronger and longer-lasting immunity with immunological memory.

3. Tailored for High-Risk Adults

Individuals over 50 and those with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, kidney disease, or diabetes are particularly vulnerable to pneumococcal disease, which may often lead to hospitalization or worse. PCV20 can offer timely immunization from this risk.

4. The Single-Shot Advantage

A single dose of the vaccine is sufficient without a second or booster dose.

5. A Testament to Pfizer’s Legacy in Prevention

Pfizer's long-standing commitment to pneumococcal vaccine innovation is demonstrated yet again.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director of Pfizer India, encapsulated the vision behind PCV20: “We believe this vaccine, with its broad coverage of 20 pneumococcal disease serotypes, will address the increasing need for adult immunisation in our country.”

Pfizer’s launch of PCV20 in India isn't just a product release—it’s a public health milestone. It’s a powerful example of how preventive innovation can transform outcomes.

Did You Know?

One shot, 20 threats neutralized—PCV20 is redefining adult respiratory protection!

Pfizer has launched its most advanced 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, PCV20, for adults in India. This breakthrough represents a significant advancement in prophylactic medicine, providing extensive one-shot protection against 20 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria that cause a variety of serious invasive and noninvasive illnesses ().