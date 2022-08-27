Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Appears 73% Effective in Kids

In children ages 6 months through 4 years, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves 73% effective during the time when the Omicron strain was highly prevalent.
The vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for this age group on June 17.
‘The vaccine efficacy was 73.2 percent among children 6 months through 4 years of age without evidence of prior COVID-19 infection.’
Participants in the study received either three 3-µg doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or placebo.
COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness in Kids"While these results confirm that three 3-µg doses of our COVID-19 vaccine provide young children with a high level of protection at a time when the Omicron BA.2 strain was highly prevalent with a favorable safety profile, we are also developing an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in this age group to address these sublineages," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech.
Source: IANS
