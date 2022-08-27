About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Appears 73% Effective in Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on August 27, 2022 at 10:56 PM
In children ages 6 months through 4 years, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves 73% effective during the time when the Omicron strain was highly prevalent.

The vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for this age group on June 17.

Participants in the study received either three 3-µg doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or placebo.

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness in Kids

"While these results confirm that three 3-µg doses of our COVID-19 vaccine provide young children with a high level of protection at a time when the Omicron BA.2 strain was highly prevalent with a favorable safety profile, we are also developing an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in this age group to address these sublineages," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech.

Source: IANS
