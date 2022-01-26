Pfizer, CornoaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation Risk

Advertisement

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong also observed that risk increase associated with Pfizer's Covid vaccine was predominant in males and was more likely to be seen after the second dose."The vaccination strategies may need to continuously consider the risks and benefits for different sub-populations, rather than taking a aone-size-fits-all' approach," they suggested.Carditis is a rare inflammation of the heart often caused by bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections. Common subtypes of carditis include myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.Case reports of carditis after PfizerA vaccine vaccination have accrued globally.The team studied 160 case patients (with carditis) and 1,533 control patients (without carditis) to examine the potential risk of carditis associated with vaccination with Pfizer vaccine or CoronaVac.After conducting analyses, the team found 20 cases of carditis associated with Pfizer and seven associated with CoronaVac vaccination.Cumulative incidence of carditis after vaccination was 0.57 per 100,000 doses of Pfizer and 0.31 per 100,000 doses of CoronaVac, demonstrating a very low absolute risk of carditis after vaccination.However, none of the 20 case patients with carditis after Pfizer vaccination were admitted to the ICU or died within the observation period, compared with 14 of 133 unvaccinated patients admitted to the ICU and 12 deaths, the researchers said.Source: IANS