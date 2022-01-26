About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pfizer, CornoaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on January 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Pfizer, CornoaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation Risk

A higher risk of carditis (a type of heart inflammation) has been associated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and China's CoronaVac.

The findings, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, show a significant increased risk in adolescents after the second dose.

Advertisement


On the other hand, patients who received CoronaVac had a similar chance as unvaccinated patients to experience carditis.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong also observed that risk increase associated with Pfizer's Covid vaccine was predominant in males and was more likely to be seen after the second dose.
Advertisement

"The vaccination strategies may need to continuously consider the risks and benefits for different sub-populations, rather than taking a aone-size-fits-all' approach," they suggested.

Carditis is a rare inflammation of the heart often caused by bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections. Common subtypes of carditis include myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

Case reports of carditis after PfizerA vaccine vaccination have accrued globally.

The team studied 160 case patients (with carditis) and 1,533 control patients (without carditis) to examine the potential risk of carditis associated with vaccination with Pfizer vaccine or CoronaVac.

After conducting analyses, the team found 20 cases of carditis associated with Pfizer and seven associated with CoronaVac vaccination.

Cumulative incidence of carditis after vaccination was 0.57 per 100,000 doses of Pfizer and 0.31 per 100,000 doses of CoronaVac, demonstrating a very low absolute risk of carditis after vaccination.

However, none of the 20 case patients with carditis after Pfizer vaccination were admitted to the ICU or died within the observation period, compared with 14 of 133 unvaccinated patients admitted to the ICU and 12 deaths, the researchers said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< First Case Bone Tissue Death Reversed
Obesity is More Prevalent in Type 1 Diabetes Patients Than P... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Vaccination for Children Anti-Inflammatory Diet Pericarditis Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Inflammation 

Recommended Reading
Myocarditis
Myocarditis
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It is caused due to the body's immune system ......
Quiz on Heart Attack
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do ......
Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine
Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine
In healthy adults from 18 through 55 years of age, the pharma giant Pfizer and biotechnology ......
‘Nocebo Effect’ may be Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms
‘Nocebo Effect’ may be Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms
Researchers calculate that about two-thirds of common side-effects reported in COVID-19 vaccine ......
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Me...
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Inflammation
Inflammation
Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon ho...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)