About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pfizer CEO Says Even With Oral Pills, Vaccines and Boosters are Key to Fight COVID

by Colleen Fleiss on November 6, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Pfizer CEO Says Even With Oral Pills, Vaccines and Boosters are Key to Fight COVID

While oral anti-viral COVID-19 can be a game changer, vaccination and booster shots continue to play an important role in the fight against the pandemic, said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

The US drug maker on Friday announced that its new anti-viral pill against Covid-19 named Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent for adults at high risk of developing severe disease, when given within three days of symptoms appearing.

Advertisement


"The fact that we have a treatment is not at all a reason not to take the vaccine, in fact we should take the vaccine. Some unfortunately will get the disease," Bourla was quoted as saying in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box".

The anti-viral pills are "for people that already they get the disease. This is for sick people, the goal here is to prevent people from getting sick", he said.
Advertisement

That's where Covid booster shots come in, he added. "Boosters are needed because without them we will never get rid of this vicious cycle of the disease."

Some people still experience harsh breakthrough infections and symptoms, and that's where Pfizer's new pill, if approved, would be most useful. "We need to get to herd immunity," Bourla said.

If cleared by US health regulators, both Pfizer's and Merck's anti-viral pills would likely be game changers in the ongoing global pandemic fight, the report said.

Pfizer plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration "as soon as possible." Bourla told CNBC: "We plan to submit before Thanksgiving holiday."

The anti-viral pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was approved by Britain's medicines regulator on Thursday. Its emergency authorisation is pending both with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency and is likely to be reviewed later this month.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he has secured "millions of doses" of Pfizer's anti-viral pill Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, Forbes reported.

It would be "another tool in our toolbox" for the country's efforts to combat Covid-19," Biden was quoted as saying. The US has also committed to buying 1.7 million courses of Molnupiravir if it gets approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Bone Marrow Backup Helps Tackle Respiratory Infections
COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Detrimental Effect on Kids' Mental ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Ten Selling Drugs Dental Check-Up Vaccination for Children Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First oral pill to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients has been approved for the first time in the UK ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
Risk Factors for Long-haul COVID-19 in People With Rheumatic Diseases Identified
Risk Factors for Long-haul COVID-19 in People With Rheumatic Diseases Identified
Over 50% of rheumatic patients who have contracted COVID during the pandemic had experienced ......
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close