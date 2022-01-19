Pfizer Anti-Viral Drug Improves Health in 92% of Covid Patients

Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid showed significant improvement in 92 percent of the Covid patients within three days, reveals a report.
The report by Israel's Maccabi Healthcare Services showed that of the individuals who received Paxlovid, 60 percent started to feel better within the first day, Jerusalem Post reported.
"We recommend to anyone who has fallen sick with Covid and is found suitable for the treatment with this drug to take it and get protected against a serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death," Maccabi division head Dr. Miri Mizrahi Reuveni was quoted as saying.
Israel started administering Paxlovid on January 3.
The treatment involves taking three pills twice a day for five days, starting as soon as possible and no later than five days after the patient shows the first symptoms.
It is intended for individuals in mild to moderate condition who are considered at high risk of developing serious illness.
Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed that when the treatment was started within three days of the first symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths dropped by 89 percent compared with a placebo.
In the survey, about 62 percent participants said they suffered from side effects. Of these one-third experienced a bitter metallic taste, 18 percent had diarrhea, 11 percent reported a loss in taste or smell, 7 percent had muscle aches, and 4 percent experienced a headache. So far, no patient who has received Paxlovid has died, the report said.
As per data by the Israeli Health Ministry as of last week, almost a third of patients did not accept the treatment - 753 refusals compared with 1,623 who accepted the drug.
A significant number of those who refused the treatment might also be unvaccinated, which is also considered a high-risk factor, suggest data from Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization.
