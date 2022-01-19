About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pfizer Anti-Viral Drug Improves Health in 92% of Covid Patients

by Hannah Joy on January 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Font : A-A+

Pfizer Anti-Viral Drug Improves Health in 92% of Covid Patients

Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid showed significant improvement in 92 percent of the Covid patients within three days, reveals a report.

The report by Israel's Maccabi Healthcare Services showed that of the individuals who received Paxlovid, 60 percent started to feel better within the first day, Jerusalem Post reported.

Advertisement


"We recommend to anyone who has fallen sick with Covid and is found suitable for the treatment with this drug to take it and get protected against a serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death," Maccabi division head Dr. Miri Mizrahi Reuveni was quoted as saying.

"The results of the survey indicate the quality of the treatment, its effectiveness and importance during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and especially in the midst of the current wave," she said.
Advertisement

Israel started administering Paxlovid on January 3.

The treatment involves taking three pills twice a day for five days, starting as soon as possible and no later than five days after the patient shows the first symptoms.

It is intended for individuals in mild to moderate condition who are considered at high risk of developing serious illness.

Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed that when the treatment was started within three days of the first symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths dropped by 89 percent compared with a placebo.

In the survey, about 62 percent participants said they suffered from side effects. Of these one-third experienced a bitter metallic taste, 18 percent had diarrhea, 11 percent reported a loss in taste or smell, 7 percent had muscle aches, and 4 percent experienced a headache. So far, no patient who has received Paxlovid has died, the report said.

As per data by the Israeli Health Ministry as of last week, almost a third of patients did not accept the treatment - 753 refusals compared with 1,623 who accepted the drug.

A significant number of those who refused the treatment might also be unvaccinated, which is also considered a high-risk factor, suggest data from Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Removing Brain Cells Reduce Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal
New Covid Treatment Guidelines Include Remdesivir and Tocili... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Top Ten Selling Drugs Drugs Banned in India Health Insurance - India Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Rapid Test Detects COVID-19 Accurately in Kids & Adolescents
Rapid Test Detects COVID-19 Accurately in Kids & Adolescents
New study findings show rapid antigen test offers time and cost savings, easier distribution, and .....
Link Between COVID-19 and Cardiovascular Disease
Link Between COVID-19 and Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers urge caution, though the true incidence of COVID-19 related cardiovascular disease like ...
Adverse Events of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Placebo Effect
Adverse Events of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Placebo Effect
Nearly one-third of participants who had received the placebo treatment for COVID-19 vaccine trials ...
Experts Say Long COVID in Indians 4x More Post Second Wave
Experts Say Long COVID in Indians 4x More Post Second Wave
Individuals infected in the second COVID wave have experienced four times more long COVID ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)