Petrol Pump Attendants at High Risk for Musculoskeletal Pain, Headaches, and High BP

Forty-nine percent of the petrol pump attendants in the state capital of Goa suffer from musculoskeletal pain, frequent headaches (26.7 percent), high blood pressure and eye irritation(22.7 percent) and stuffy nose (18.7 percent), according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Preventive, Curative and Community Medicine .



The study which was conducted by Dr. Akshaya V. Naik and Dr. A.M. Ferreira showed that personal protective equipment (PPE) would help in addressing some of the health issues faced by petrol pump employees and should be made available for their safety.

‘Petrol pump attendants are engaged in long hours of standing while at work in harsh temperatures amidst harmful chemicals, which puts them at high-risk for Musculoskeletal pain, headaches, and BP.’





Multiple studies report that petrol pump attendants have a greater risk of developing cancer from everyday exposure to chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene. This justifies the use of personal protective equipment for individuals working at the petrol pump station for their own safety



Musculoskeletal pain is caused due to constant standing, which is a daily work routine for the petrol pump attendants. Exposure to petroleum fumes may cause frequent headaches.



Exposure to extreme heat could lead to heat stress, which in turn, may affect the physical and mental health and may lead to anger, giddiness, depression, and poor performance at work. Continuous exposure to cool temperature can cause chilblains and hypothermia.



Exposure to constant honking and loud vehicle sounds can lead to either permanent or temporary hearing loss.



Source: Medindia 73 percent of participants of the study felt that PPE should be made available for their protection. 22.7 percent of participants of the study had high blood pressure during the time of the interview.

Fuel spillage over the skin, extreme weather conditions, fuel spillage in the eyes were some of the common occurrences reported by the participants. None of the study participants were seen wearing goggles, masks, gloves, or any protective gear for their personal safety reports the study.