PETA to Establish Refined Animal Research

"Animals are suffering in painful, invasive tests behind laboratory walls, and much-needed reforms to the regulatory functioning of CPCSEA are their only lifeline," PETA India Science Policy advisor Ankita Pandey said."We are encouraging a move away from archaic animal experiments in favour of superior and humane non-animal methods, which will benefit the public, the future of science, and animals and uphold the spirit of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," she said.PETA India said it has also shared with CPCSEA the 'Research Modernisation Deal', which details the failure of experiments on animals to lead to treatments and cures for humans and provides a comprehensive strategy for modernising research through effective, non-animal methods.Source: IANS