PETA to Establish Refined Animal Research

by Karishma Abhishek on May 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has suggested to use non-animal methods for experimentations on animals, including for training and teaching.

The Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA) - a statutory body constituted under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 - is seeking reforms to the proposed CPCSEA Administration Rules, 2022. The PETA India submitted its recommendations to the Committee regarding the same.

Can Research Studies Improve Alzheimer’s Dementia Management?

Participating in research studies may allow older patients with Alzheimer's dementia to receive approved dementia medications.
It recommended amendments regarding the core functions of CPCSEA to include maintaining a publicly available and up-to-date database of non-animal methods, which can be used to replace experimentation on animals, including for teaching and training. "A comprehensive and regularly updated database of non-animals test methods would empower CPCSEA to reject proposals using animals," the animal rights group argued.

"Animals are suffering in painful, invasive tests behind laboratory walls, and much-needed reforms to the regulatory functioning of CPCSEA are their only lifeline," PETA India Science Policy advisor Ankita Pandey said.
Researchers Find Assay for Drugs Targeting Prostate Cancer

New high-throughput screening assay is designed to identify inhibitors of the androgen receptor, which plays a vital role in the progression of prostate cancer.
"We are encouraging a move away from archaic animal experiments in favour of superior and humane non-animal methods, which will benefit the public, the future of science, and animals and uphold the spirit of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," she said.





PETA India said it has also shared with CPCSEA the 'Research Modernisation Deal', which details the failure of experiments on animals to lead to treatments and cures for humans and provides a comprehensive strategy for modernising research through effective, non-animal methods.

Source: IANS
New Research Could Help Identify Babies at Risk of Brain Bleeds

A new way uncovered by researchers helps identify babies and fetuses at high risk of developing brain bleeds. The finding paves the way for better early intervention.
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
