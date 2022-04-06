About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
PETA India Pitches For Veganism

by Colleen Fleiss on June 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM
World Environment Day 2022: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India raises the pitch for veganism.

The animal rights organization has launched a campaign in Bengaluru and other cities across the country with a stark message about what scientists say is the single most effective thing individuals can do to save the planet: go vegan.

Mike Tyson Credits Veganism for His Fitness

Mike Tyson Credits Veganism for His Fitness


The former heavyweight boxing champ, Mike Tyson credits veganism with helping him lose 140 pounds and getting him in fighting shape.
"Our planet is in danger because the meat, egg, and dairy industries bulldoze precious forests to make way for the animals they use and kill and the crops to feed them while spewing greenhouse gasses that worsen the climate catastrophe," says PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi.

The Climate Benefits of Veganism

According to some estimates, animal agriculture (the industrial breeding, rearing, and slaughter of animals) is responsible for more climate catastrophe-causing greenhouse gas emissions than all the world's transportation systems combined.
Consequences of Veganism in Kids

Consequences of Veganism in Kids


Study shows that children who follow a vegan diet were found to have lower Vitamin D levels compared to children following a normal diet.
In their findings published in 'Science' researchers at Oxford University and the Swiss agricultural research institute, Agroscope, have found that cutting out meat and dairy can reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73%.

In addition to helping combat the climate catastrophe, vegan meals spare animals immense suffering.

In today's global meat, egg, and dairy industries, tens of billions of animals are raised in severe confinement every year.

In India, chickens' throats are cut while they're still conscious, cows are forcibly separated from their calves so that humans can steal the milk meant for them, piglets are castrated without painkillers, and fish are cut open while they're still alive, PETA India noted.

Source: IANS
Veganism is the Latest Hottest Trend in Israel

Veganism is the Latest Hottest Trend in Israel


Vegan food is everywhere. Every restaurant has a vegan option. Veganism is the latest hottest trend in Israel right now and has been for the last five years.
