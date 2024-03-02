Perspective on International Food Assistance and World Hunger!

Did You Know?

Approximately, 9% of the world's population still suffers from chronic hunger and malnutrition?

Feeding Hope, Nourishing Change



‘With world hunger escalating due to various conflicts, climate change, and COVID-19, the latest research underscores the importance of international food aid, especially as the UN's goal to end hunger by 2030 seems elusive. #hunger #worldhunger #covid19 ’

A regime complex for food assistance: international law regulating international food assistance - (https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/JITLP-06-2023-0032/full/html)

McGill University's research emphasizes the pivotal role of international food assistance in addressing the global hunger crisis. In 2022, the World Food Programme helped a record 158 million people ( ).With no global treaty in place, food aid is guided by a patchwork of international agreements and institutions. Using the concept of a “regime complex,” a study published in the Journal of International Trade Law and Policy examines those rules and the systems that shape them.Rather than create a new entity to solve the problem, the findings point to a paradigm shift in the existing systems.posits author Clarisse Delaville, a second-year doctoral student at McGill’s Faculty of Law.“There are two main regimes that govern global food assistance—the trade regime and the food security regime. I encourage a stronger commitment from both regimes to implement a human-rights-based approach, to question the prominent discourse on food trade regimes, which paints food assistance as a distortion in trade that ought to be minimized,” says Delaville.Source-Eurekalert