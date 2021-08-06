Personalized Intervention Improves Food Choice in Employees

Even a new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) published in
suggest that automated emails and letters provide personalized feedback related to cafeteria purchases at work helps employees to make healthier food choices.
Researchers designed the ChooseWell 365 clinical trial to test 602 MGH employees who regularly used the hospital's cafeterias as an intervention group or a control group for 12-month period by noticing the emails received per week about the feedback on their previous cafeteria purchases with personalized health and lifestyle tips.
"This novel workplace strategy was completely automated and did not require that people take time away from work to participate, making it ideal for busy hospital employees," explains lead author Anne N. Thorndike, MD, MPH, an investigator in the Division of General Internal Medicine at MGH and an associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Participants in the intervention group increased their healthy cafeteria food purchases than participants in the control group but there were no differences in weight between the groups. these findings provide evidence that promoting personalized intervention based on food purchasing data can improve their healthy food choice.
Source: Medindia