Personalized Exercise Guidance for Blood Cancer: Does It Help?

CLL patients want cost-effective, home-based exercise classes with cancer specialists, not public or peer-led groups.
Many people with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), one of the most common types of blood cancer, may feel better with physical activity. The problem? They often do not get proper support or the personalized advice they need (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Physical Activity, Symptoms, Quality of Life and Exercise Program Preferences in People With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia
Go to source). A new study from the University of Surrey demonstrates that personalized exercise guidance is essential for CLL patients. This is because individualized counselling could help them benefit and ease their symptoms.
Dr. David Bartlett, Senior Lecturer of Exercise Immunology at the University of Surrey, said:
"This research highlights the importance exercise plays in improving the lives of people living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia. Patients are simply not receiving the guidance they need to engage safely and effectively in exercise and physical activity, which we have found can significantly improve the quality of life of those with CLL (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Exercise could ease symptoms for people with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, but support and adequate guidance is lacking
Go to source).”
The study highlights the positive impact of physical activity on the quality of life and symptom-management for CLL patients: Those who are physically active report a better quality of life, improved physical and daily functioning, and lower levels of fatigue, pain, and severity of their symptoms, compared with those who were physically less active.
Tailored Support from Specialists: A Clear NeedThe study points to a lack of structured prehabilitation (the healthcare interventions that aim to prevent complications and side effects ahead of surgery) and rehabilitation programs (the interventions that aim to help recover from injuries, illnesses, and medical treatments), for CLL patients within national healthcare systems, including the NHS.
PhD student Ellie Miles adds:
"It's not a one-size-fits-all solution, as the treatment status and symptomology are factors to consider when developing CLL-specific exercise programs. Patients want and need expert, tailored advice that addresses their unique challenges and preferences."
