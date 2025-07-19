Personalized Exercise Guidance for Blood Cancer: Does It Help?

CLL patients want cost-effective, home-based exercise classes with cancer specialists, not public or peer-led groups.

Physical Activity, Symptoms, Quality of Life and Exercise Program Preferences in People With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia



Exercise could ease symptoms for people with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, but support and adequate guidance is lacking



Tailored Support from Specialists: A Clear Need

Many people with, one of the most common types of blood cancer, may feel better with physical activity. The problem? They often do not get proper support or).A new study from the University of Surrey demonstrates that. This is becauseAccording to a recent study, published on eJHaem, 128 CLL patients were observed in the research and it was discovered that 80% of the patients preferred to engage in exercise programs. However, 70% of the patients expressed their non-receipt of one-on-one support from their healthcare providers.Dr. David Bartlett, Senior Lecturer of Exercise Immunology at the University of Surrey, said:"This research highlights the importance. Patients are simply not receiving the guidance they need to engage safely and effectively in exercise and physical activity, which we have found can).”The study highlights the positive impact of physical activity on the quality of life and symptom-management for CLL patients: Those who are physically active report a better quality of life, improved physical and daily functioning, and lower levels of fatigue, pain, and severity of their symptoms, compared with those who were physically less active.The study points to a lack of structured prehabilitation (the healthcare interventions that aim to prevent complications and side effects ahead of surgery) and rehabilitation programs (the interventions that aim to help recover from injuries, illnesses, and medical treatments), for CLL patients within national healthcare systems, including the NHS.The research also found that most preferred virtual classes at home or in community clinics, over hospital-based or public group settings, indicating the importance of cost, flexibility, and proximity to home.PhD student Ellie Miles adds:, as the treatment status and symptomology are factors to consider when developing CLL-specific exercise programs.Source-Medindia