Personality Traits Linked to Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s Disease

The findings, published as an article-in-press online with Biological Psychiatry and also available through FSU's open access research repository, combine data from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) and previously published work in a meta-analysis that summarized 12 studies on personality and Alzheimer's neuropathology. The studies combined included more than 3,000 participants. Combining results across studies provides more robust estimates of the associations between personality and neuropathology than a single individual study can typically provide.In both the BLSA and meta-analysis, the researchers found more amyloid and tau deposits (the proteins responsible for the plaques and tangles that characterize Alzheimer's disease) in participants who scored higher in neuroticism and lower in conscientiousness.The team also found associations to be stronger in studies of cognitively normal people compared to studies that included people with cognitive problems."Such protection against neuropathology may derive from a lifetime difference in people's emotions and behaviors," Terracciano said. "For example, past research has shown that low neuroticism helps with managing stress and reduces the risk of common mental health disorders. Similarly, high conscientiousness is consistently related to healthy lifestyles, like physical activity. Over time, more adaptive personality traits can better support metabolic and immunological functions, and ultimately prevent or delay the neurodegeneration process."The BLSA is a scientific study of human aging conducted by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), that began in 1958. Personality was measured using a five-factor personality test, the most common personality assessment tool. At the time of their enrollment in the BLSA neuroimaging sub-study, all participants were free of dementia or other severe medical conditions.Advances in brain scan technology used to assess in vivo amyloid and tau neuropathology made it possible for researchers to complete this work."Until recently, researchers measured amyloid and tau in the brain through autopsy — after people died," Terracciano said. "In recent years, advances in medical imaging have made it possible to assess neuropathology when people are still alive, even before they show any symptoms."Source: Eurekalert