Personal Medicine Closer to People With Diverse Origins

But what can be done when dealing with individuals who derive their ancestry from two or more distantly related populations?"The latest developments of personalized medicine needed an extra step to be applied to individuals with more diverse origins, and here we tried to combine knowledge from homogeneous populations into a model that could work for recently admixed individuals" continues Dr. Marnetto.To separate the various genomic components of each individual, Marnetto and colleagues applied methods from molecular anthropology and population genomics. "This research is a welcomed example of deep synergy between evolutionary/population genetics framework and medically oriented large scale genomics science, which is one of the focuses of our institute." says Dr. Mait Metspalu who is heading the institute of Genomics at the University of Tartu."Our work provides a solid proof of principle on the feasibility of using population genetic and molecular anthropology to boost the potential of personalized medicine. I hope our work can bring individuals of mixed ancestry one step closer to the benefits of personalized and predictive healthcare" concludes Dr. Luca Pagani, the research coordinator.Source: Eurekalert