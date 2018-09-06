medindia
Personal Guide to an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

by Rishika Gupta on  June 9, 2018 at 11:56 PM Lifestyle News
Live and let live. Save the planet and live a surprisingly fulfilled life in turn by following these simple steps.
Personal Guide to an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle
Personal Guide to an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Gautam Dhar, CEO and Executive Director at Divine Organics and Abhinandan Dhoke, CEO, Organic India list down some quick tips that you can follow in your daily routine that will go a long way for the environment:

  • Choose brands that are vegan, organic, not tested on animals and not laden with chemicals, enhance the overall quality of life without harming the environment. To have a happy lifestyle, do make sure that you keep away from synthetic formulas, and only use certified organic products to your daily regime.


  • As Global Citizens, one should be eco-conscious and aware of the harmful impacts that even the smallest thing such as packaging of products, can have on the environment. Choose products that are packed in either carton made up of eco-friendly recyclable material or where the product packaging is 100 percent bio-degradable.


  • Look out for products that have an organic certification. This implies that they have been grown organically and abide by the regulations. Organic agriculture preserves the Earth's ecosystem and prevents several forms of pollution.


  • An easy way to reduce your carbon footprint is to buy locally produced products. When you shop locally instead of buying products that were shipped from far away, you are actually supporting local brands. Processed goods take a lot of energy, first for processing part and then, the fuel consumption in transportation.


Source: IANS
Related Links

Mumbai-Based NGO To Make Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Using Natural Ingredients

Mumbai-Based NGO To Make Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Using Natural Ingredients

The nine-inch idols are made using natural ingredients that can be consumed by marine organisms. The idols would dissolve within four to five hours of immersion.

Scientists In China Develop Eco-Friendly Rice Variety That Emits Less Greenhouse Gases

Scientists In China Develop Eco-Friendly Rice Variety That Emits Less Greenhouse Gases

The SUSIBA2 rice diverts more carbon into grains and stems, less to roots. This results in less carbon being available for methane production, a greenhouse gas.

Australia's First Eco-Friendly Coffee Pods to Reduce Environmental Disaster

Australia's First Eco-Friendly Coffee Pods to Reduce Environmental Disaster

The huge rise in consumption of coffee pods is impacting Australian landfill in a big way, so ecoCaffe Company has launched biodegradable coffee pods.

Colombian Environmentalist Transforms Used Tires into Eco-Friendly Houses

Colombian Environmentalist Transforms Used Tires into Eco-Friendly Houses

Houses made from used-tires is a reality around the Colombian capital. This environment-friendly initiative has lead to the use of about 9,000 old tires.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

More News on:

Anal Warts Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old 

