Personal Guide to an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Live and let live. Save the planet and live a surprisingly fulfilled life in turn by following these simple steps.
Gautam Dhar, CEO and Executive Director at Divine Organics and Abhinandan Dhoke, CEO, Organic India list down some quick tips that you can follow in your daily routine that will go a long way for the environment:
‘Be aware of the effects of certain things such as packaged food can have on the environment. Try and choose items that are packaged in cartons made of recyclable material.
’
- Choose brands that are vegan, organic, not tested on animals and not laden with chemicals, enhance the overall quality of life without harming the environment. To have a happy lifestyle, do make sure that you keep away from synthetic formulas, and only use certified organic products to your daily regime.
- As Global Citizens, one should be eco-conscious and aware of the harmful impacts that even the smallest thing such as packaging of products, can have on the environment. Choose products that are packed in either carton made up of eco-friendly recyclable material or where the product packaging is 100 percent bio-degradable.
- Look out for products that have an organic certification. This implies that they have been grown organically and abide by the regulations. Organic agriculture preserves the Earth's ecosystem and prevents several forms of pollution.
- An easy way to reduce your carbon footprint is to buy locally produced products. When you shop locally instead of buying products that were shipped from far away, you are actually supporting local brands. Processed goods take a lot of energy, first for processing part and then, the fuel consumption in transportation.
Source: IANS
Advertisement