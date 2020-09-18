by Iswarya on  September 18, 2020 at 4:38 PM General Health News
Personal Choice Regarding Health Risks may Dictate Demand for Air Travel at the Holidays
New annual forecast offers novel insights into making travel plans in these extraordinary times, as holiday travel season is on the horizon.

Given the COVID pandemic, Headley, associate professor emeritus, W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, expects airfare to be attractive, leading to the holidays as airlines attempt to boost demand. Travelers have both "room and reason" to book flights since air travel has been hovering around 30 percent of capacity in recent months, Headley says.

But, if travelers are looking to book now, they should examine how destinations and flight schedules may change as the industry downsizes.


Here are some tips for travelers:

  • Airline schedules tend to change. Hence, re-check the departure and arrival times of flights a few days before the trip.
  • Having an expert travel agent on your side could help destress the situation if your plans go wrong and could save the day.
  • Pay the airfare by credit card as it provides certain protections under federal credit regulations.
  • Check-in early to avoid the last-minute rush.

"One must be prepared to take care of themselves because while the airlines try their best, they cannot do that for you. You must be accountable for your own outcomes as much as possible. Social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask, and use sanitizing solutions. Act with a sense of personal responsibility for yourself and those around you instead of fear."



Source: Medindia

