medindia

Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 1, 2019 at 10:53 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Monsoon is almost here, not only heavy downpour even a light drizzle can wreak havoc on your clear skin and flawless hair. Hence, your skin and hair need additional care and nourishment to stay safe and healthy this rainy season.
Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon
Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching sun, but it also brings along allergies, infections, frizzy hair, germs and more. Take care of your body from head to toe, suggest experts.

Show Full Article

Dermatologist Nivedita Dadu, Founder, Chairman from Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, said: "No matter which season, you ought to drink loads of water. Drinking water throughout the day will keep your body feeling healthy, and your skin looking fresh. Also, try consuming fruits and vegetables with high-water content. Staying hydrated will also help to prevent any headaches or infections which you might normally have during monsoon."

Cleansing is a must for skin: In order to keep your face dirt-free, wipe off the excess oil or dirt before going to bed with a good cleanser. You can also apply good quality cleansing milk.

Sunscreen: If you think that you don't need sunscreen in monsoon, you are wrong. Even on rainy days, you need to be protected from harmful UV rays.

Your hair tends to become frizzy in monsoon. It's important to wash your hair at least thrice a week and to use a conditioner as it moisturizes your locks and minimizes frizz. Using a hair mask once or twice a week can also help to keep your hair smooth and healthy.

Oil massage is a great option any time. To reinvigorate and moisturize your dry scalp, oil massage is a must. But also, do not use the oil much otherwise you will end up doing over shampooing which will damage your hair.

The gloomy and humid weather conditions in monsoon can be a tad uncomfortable for expectant mothers. Be extra cautious with your diet and lifestyle as the risk of infections can be high in this weather, says Anubha Singh, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah IVF Centre.
  • Wear very comfortable and light clothes which can easily suck your sweat. Do wear comfortable flat slippers or shoes whichever you prefer.
  • Avoid eating pre-cut fruits or veggies as it can attract bacteria. Don't eat street food. There are high chances of contamination.
  • Humidity during monsoon can be a reason for dehydration. One should consume lots of fluids. You may opt for coconut water, lemonade, fresh fruit juices, vegetable juices, soups, and sorbets. Also do not drink packaged juices, sodas, carbonated beverages, or street-side juices.
  • Remember to drink water before you become thirsty
  • Pregnant women should consume water-based foods as it helps to hydrate and repair damaged skin.
  • Listen to your body. If you are feeling exhausted, take a nap and sleep early. Sleep is important for anyone's mental health, and it also supports a healthy pregnancy.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Choose Right Foods to Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Stay healthy during the rainy season by adding right foods into your daily diet. Healthy foods such as soups, steamed vegetables, smoothies, sprouts, corn, ginger, and turmeric can protect you from various infections and diseases this monsoon.

Top 8 Herbs to Keep You Fit During Monsoon

The monsoon brings happiness, and also ailments. Here are some herbs which help boost the immune system and fight against infections to keep fit and healthy.

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.

Simple, Easy Skin Care Tips for Monsoon

Taking care of skin even in monsoon is even more essential than in summer. Here are some tips listed just for you that must be followed during this rainy season.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Pemphigus Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women 

What's New on Medindia

Plasma Treatment for Hair Loss

Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

Diet During Jaundice
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive